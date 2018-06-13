Maynard James Keenan: new Tool music to arrive in 2019

Maynard James Keenan has told Tool fans to expect “new music” in 2019.

Picking up the Icon award at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods in London on June 11, the Tool/A Perfect Circle singer said: “I wouldn't be here without you guys, so thank you very much for all that. A lot of work's being done, a lot of work's been done. I'll go on record now saying you're gonna see some new music next year.”

Tool began recording the much-anticipated follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days earlier this year, with the band drip-feeding information to fans.

In February, Keenan revealed that his bandmates had finally finished the music for several songs, and he had completed lyrics and melodies on “all but one track.”

The band entered an unnamed studio in Los Angeles in March to start recording the new album.

On June 10, the band posted a photo of bassist Justin Chancellor’s equipment on Facebook with the caption: “Justin's bass setup in the studio. Sounds like he is making great progress recording in ‘a great studio’”.

Keenan has put the lengthy delay down to “timing issues.”

“I always kind of gauge where they're at, and try to figure out where things are going,” he told Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich on his Beats 1 show It’s Electric.

“If I see a window where, ‘OK, it doesn't look like things are going to get done any time soon' – because I need certain pieces to do my job – if I see there’s a window, that might expand based on me going, ‘I’m gonna go do something then.' That's why you had a lot of Puscifer for many years.”

Keenan’s other band, A Perfect Circle, released their fourth album, Eat The Elephant, in April.