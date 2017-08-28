Mastodon launch new Steambreather video

Mastodon have released a new video for their track Steambreather, from latest album Emperor Of Sand. It follows the previous launch of a kaleidoscopic promo for the same song. Watch the live action promo above.

Earlier this year the follow-up to 2014’s Once More ‘Round The Sun was voted the best metal album of 2017 so far by Metal Hammer readers.

It’s expected the band will release new record Cold Dark Place next month. It was written by guitarist Brend Hinds and recorded with the help of bandmates Brann Dailor and Troy Sanders, and it was originally envisaged as the second part of a double release with Emperor Of Sand.

Hinds said last year: “It’s an album I wrote myself and recorded with Brann and Troy during the Once More ‘Round The Sun sessions. It has to do with a nasty breakup that I went through.”

Mastodon commence a US tour next month, with UK dates to follow in December. Full dates below.

Sep 09: Chicago The Metro, IL

Sep 16: Shakopee 93X Twenty, MN

Sep 23: Englewood High Elevation Festival, CO

Sep 26: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Sep 27: Charleston Performing Arts Center, SC

Sep 29: Knoxville Civic Auditorium, TN

Sep 30: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY

Oct 01: Janesville JJO Sonic Boom, Wi

Oct 03: Raleigh The Ritz, NC

Oct 04: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Oct 06: Atlanta Fox Theatre, GA

Oct 07: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Oct 09: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Oct 10: Rochester The Armory, NY

Oct 11: Grand Rapids 20 Monroe Live, MI

Oct 13: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

Oct 14: San Antonio Aztec Theater, TX

Oct 15: Houston Monster Energy House Open Air, TX

Oct 17: Albuquerque Historic El Rey Theater, NM

Oct 19: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

Oct 21: Sacramento Monster Energy Aftershock, CA

Oct 23: Garden City Revolution Center, ID

Oct 24: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Oct 25: Vancouver Orpheum Theatre, BC

Dec 02: Cardiff Great Hall

Dec 04: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Dec 05: Nottingham Rock City

Dec 06: Newcastle Northumbria Uni

Dec 07: Glasgow Barrowland

Dec 09: Manchester Academy

Dec 10: London O2 Academy Brixton

