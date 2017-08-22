And So I Watch You From Afar launch A Slow Unfolding Of Wings

And So I Watch You From Afar have released a video for their track A Slow Unfolding Of Wings – watch it above.

It’s taken from fifth album The Endless Shimmering, which arrives on October 20 via Sargent House. The Northern Irish outfit’s follow-up to 2015’s Heirs is available for pre-order now in digital and physical formats. Tracklist can be found below.

Bassist Johnathan Adger says: “We laid everything bare and put everything we had into the songs. We hope people can feel that and use that, without us having to be too overt in how we present it.

“The album was charged with a lot of what we were all going through as individuals – but we wanted to allow it to become people’s soundtrack to whatever they need in their lives at this moment.”

Guitarist Rory Friers adds: “We wrote around 30 tracks before decided which nine would make the record. We then spent a long time playing them every day, to allow them to become almost as if we’d already toured them, ingrained in our muscle-memory.”

And So I Watch You From Afar commence a 42-date European tour on October 18, ending on December 31 and including a run of UK and Irish dates from November 23 – full dates below.

And So I Watch You From Afar: The Endless Shimmering tracklist

Three Triangles A Slow Unfolding Of Wings Terrors Of Pleasure Dying Giants All I Need Is Space The Endless Shimmering Mullally I’ll Share A Life Chrysalism

And So I Watch You From Afar 2017 European tour

Oct 18 Haarlem Patronaat, NL

Oct 19 Utrecht EKKO, NL

Oct 20 Nijmegen Doornroosje, NL

Oct 21 Osnabrück KI. Freiheit, DE

Oct 22 Karlsruhe Stadtmitte, DE

Oct 23 Eindhovenc DDWMusic Festival, NL

Oct 24 Rouen Le 106 Club, FR

Oct 25 Nantes Le Ferrailleur, FR

Oct 26 Bordeaux Le Void, FR

Oct 27 Barcelona AM Fest, ES

Oct 28 Madrid Sala Caracol, ES

Oct 29 Porto Hard Club, PT

Oct 30 Lisbon Musicbox, PT

Nov 02 Milan Magnolia, IT

Nov 03 Fribourg Nouveau Monde, CH

Nov 04 Winterthur Gaswerk, CH

Nov 05 Pratteln MiniZ7, CH

Nov 06 München Ampere, DE

Nov 07 Prague NoD Teatro, CZ

Nov 08 Leipzig Conne Island, DE

Nov 09 Berlin Lido, DE

Nov 10 HanNover Bei Chez Heinz, DE

Nov 12 Cologne Gebäude 9, DE

Nov 13 Wiesbaden Schlachthof, DE

Nov 14 Essen Zeche Carl, DE

Nov 15 Hamburg Knust, DE

Nov 16 Groningen Vera, NL

Nov 17 Maastricht Muziekgieterij, NL

Nov 18 Louvain-La-Neuve Festival La Ferme, BE

Nov 19 Kortrijk De Kreun, BE

Nov 21 Paris Maroquinerie, FR

Nov 22 Luxembourg, Rockhal, LU

Nov 23 London Koko, UK

Nov 24 Manchester Academy 2, UK

Nov 25 Glasgow Oran Mor, UK

Nov 26 Bristol Thekla, UK

Dec 28 Dublin Academy, IRE

Dec 29 Castlebar Co Mayo Garbo’s, IRE

Dec 30 Cork Cypress Avenue, IRE

Dec 31 Galway Roisin Dubh, IRE

And So I Watch You From Afar head for Home