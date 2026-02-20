"This album is his legacy." Following the devastating death of their frontman, friend and beloved figurehead of extreme metal, Tomas Lindberg, At The Gates have released an emotional new video and details of new album The Ghost of a Future Dead

Melodic death metal innovators At The Gates have released their first new song since the tragic death of beloved frontman Tomas Lindberg in September last year.

Titled The Fever Mask, the single offers a preview of At The Gates' new studio album, The Ghost Of A Future Dead, Tomas' final record with the band, written and recorded two years before the singer publicly revealed he had been diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a form of oral cancer.

"We are proud to finally share some news about our eighth studio album, The Ghost of a Future Dead ," the band say in a statement. "The album will be released on April 24, 2026 - more than two years after it was completed in the studio.



"As you all know, Tomas Lindberg passed away last year due to complications from his cancer treatment. Over the past few years, we worked closely with Tomas, discussing and refining every detail to ensure nothing was left to chance.



"In accordance with Tomas’ wishes; including the album title, sound mix, track order, artwork, and overall presentation, The Ghost of a Future Dead remains true to form. It combines the ferocious energy and hard-hitting powerful melodies that is the essence of At The Gates. This album is Tomas’ legacy”.

The Fever Mask is backed by a video that serves as an emotional tribute to Tomas, produced by Patric Ullaeus. You can watch it below.

AT THE GATES - The Fever Mask (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

Formed in 1990 in Gothenburg, Sweden, At The Gates became one of the key figures in their country's extreme metal scene, helping to innovate the melodic death metal movement and, alongside the likes of In Flames and Dark Tranquillity, consolidating what would become known as the 'Gothernburg sound.'

Initially active for six years, they split in 1996 before reforming for a run of shows in 2007 and 2008, eventually returning full time in 2010. They have released seven studio albums so far, the most recent of which, 2021's The Nightmare Of Being, receiving rave reviews for its bold, genre-twisting left-turns.

Outside of At The Gates, Tomas Lindberg was a prolific vocalist around the metal scene, fronting the likes of Lock Up, Nightrage, The Crown and Disfear.