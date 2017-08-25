The Contortionist premiere Return To Earth video

The Contortionist have premiered their video for Return To Earth with Prog – watch it below.

It’s designed to be viewed in tandem with their previous promo for Reimagined, which can be seen below.

Vocalist Michael Lessard tells Prog: “We wanted to make sure the Return To Earth video was cohesive in concept with Reimagined. We made sure we took our time with the process.

“This video picks up where Reimagined left off, and can actually be played in succession with it. We couldn’t be more pleased with the continuity and end result!”

Both tracks appear on the American band’s new album, Clairvoyant, which arrives on September 15 and is available for pre-order now.

Keyboardist Eric Guenther recently told Loudwire: “Clairvoyant is the product of not only months of writing and recording dozens of song ideas over the last year, but also a definitive creative artefact outlining the artistic confluence of the six members of The Contortionist for our past and future endeavours.

“Collectively, we’re feeling proud, apprehensive, but ultimately excited to finally have this record speak for us as a meticulously sculpted voyage into our musical psyche.”

The Contortionist: Clairvoyant tracklist

Monochrome (Passive) Godspeed Reimagined Clairvoyant The Center Absolve Relapse Return to Earth Monochrome (Pensive)

