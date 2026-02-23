"If it ain’t fun, I ain’t doing it. I’m too old for bulls**t.” Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter announce Anarchy In The UK tour
The Sex Pistols line up 50 years of punk celebration
Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter have announced their Anarchy In The UK tour.
Titled in reference to the legendary punk band's debut single, released in November 1976, the tour will commemorate five decades of punk rock.
“With Anarchy, I think we tapped into a feeling of unrest around the country at the time," reflects drummer Paul Cook. "The message was pretty simple - just have a go and get out there and do whatever you want to do. It was a new world.
Looking back on the quartet's first year in the spotlight, including the infamous Anarchy tour which featured The Clash, The Damned and Johnny Thunders and The Heartbreakers alongside the Sex Pistols, Cook adds, "It was kind of like a commando raid. I don't even think a lot of places knew we were playing there. We just turned up and set up. It was all a learning curve for us - getting out there and playing live - we were learning on the job."
This year's Anarchy In The UK tour will make stops in Dublin, Ireland, Edinburgh, Glasgow and London.
The dates are:
Sex Pistols Anarchy In The UK tour 2026
Dec 07: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland
Dec 09: Edinburgh Corn Exchange
Dec 10: Glasgow O2 Academy
Dec 18: London Brixton Academy
Dec 20: London Eventim Apollo
Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Friday February 27, at 9am, here.
Pistols trio Steve Jones, Glen Matlock and Paul Cook originally joined forces with former Gallows/Pure Love/Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes frontman Carter in 2024, initially simply to play two benefit shows to raise funds to help save London’s iconic Bush Hall. Such was the acclaim for the brace of shows, that the band have been in constant demand since.
"We’ve had a blast," says Paul Cook. "People want to come and see us play live. If I must say so myself, we are a great live band!"
“If it ain’t fun, I ain’t doing it," guitarist Jones adds bluntly. "I’m too old for bullshit.”
As previously announced, the band also have UK shows lined up this summer.
They will play:
Jul 11: Halifax Piece Hall, Halifax with The Undertones, Panic Shack
Jul 12: Manchester Castlefield Bowl with John Cooper Clarke
Aug 01: Cardiff Castle with The Stranglers, The Undertones, Panic Shack
Aug 02: Scarborough Open Air Theatre with The Stranglers, The Undertones
A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
