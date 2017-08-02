Mastodon share kaleidoscopic Steambreather video

Mastodon have shared a kaleidoscopic video showcasing their track Steambreather.

The song appears on the band’s most recent album Emperor Of Sand, with the colourful and eye-catching promo created by Aaron Hymes.

Mastodon will head out on tour across North America later this month in support of the follow-up to 2014’s Once More ‘Round The Sun – and they’ve also shared a psychedelic tour visual video for Sultan’s Curse.

The band say: “As we gear up to jump back on the road, we wanted to give you a little sneak peek of the tour production animation. We put this together with the oh so amazing The Art Of Skinner and the fine folks at Hey Beautiful Jerk.”

Watch both videos below.

Part of Mastodon’s tour will see Brann Dailor, Brent Hinds, Bill Kelliher and Troy Sanders play a special show in Chicago on September 9 in recognition of suicide prevention month.

The band said in a statement: “Chicago! We are coming back for a special concert in honour of suicide prevention month – 100% of the proceeds will support suicide prevention and mental health education.

“Please join us in breaking the silence around suicide and mental health – it would mean the world to us.”

Following their North American dates, Mastodon will return to the UK in December for a run of seven shows. Find a full list of their tour dates below.

Aug 20: Las Vegas Psycho Vegas Festival, NV

Sep 09: Chicago The Metro, IL

Sep 16: Shakopee 93X Twenty, MN

Sep 23: Englewood High Elevation Festival, CO

Sep 26: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Sep 27: Charleston Performing Arts Center, SC

Sep 29: Knoxville Civic Auditorium, TN

Sep 30: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY

Oct 01: Janesville JJO Sonic Boom, Wi

Oct 03: Raleigh The Ritz, NC

Oct 04: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Oct 06: Atlanta Fox Theatre, GA

Oct 07: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Oct 09: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Oct 10: Rochester The Armory, NY

Oct 11: Grand Rapids 20 Monroe Live, MI

Oct 13: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

Oct 14: San Antonio Aztec Theater, TX

Oct 15: Houston Monster Energy House Open Air, TX

Oct 17: Albuquerque Historic El Rey Theater, NM

Oct 19: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

Oct 21: Sacramento Monster Energy Aftershock, CA

Oct 23: Garden City Revolution Center, ID

Oct 24: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Oct 25: Vancouver Orpheum Theatre, BC

Dec 02: Cardiff Great Hall

Dec 04: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Dec 05: Nottingham Rock City

Dec 06: Newcastle Northumbria Uni

Dec 07: Glasgow Barrowland

Dec 09: Manchester Academy

Dec 10: London O2 Academy Brixton

