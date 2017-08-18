New Mastodon album coming soon

Mastodon could be set to release new album Cold Dark Place next month, according to a promotional announcement that was released then removed from Amazon.

The listing suggested that the follow-up to Emperor Of Sand, which was launched in March, will arrive on September 22 via Reprise.

Cold Dark Place began life as a solo record by guitarist Brent Hinds, with contributions by bandmates Brann Dailor and Troy Sanders, and it was originally planned as the second volume of a double album alongside Emperor Of Sand.

It’s now to appear as a fully-fledged Mastodon title, with Hinds having revealed its cover via an Instagram post with the message: “New jamz coming soon!”

Last year he said of Cold Dark Place: “It’s an album I wrote myself and recorded with Brann and Troy during the Once More ‘Round The Sun sessions.

“It has to do with a nasty breakup that I went through. I wrote some pretty dark, beautiful, spooky, funky, ethereal, melancholy music. The other guys are writing another album which I haven’t even heard yet.”

Mastodon tour the UK in December – full dates below.

Mastodon UK tour 2017

Dec 02: Cardiff Great Hall

Dec 04: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Dec 05: Nottingham Rock City

Dec 06: Newcastle Northumbria Uni Dec

07: Glasgow Barrowland

Dec 09: Manchester Academy

Dec 10: London O2 Academy Brixton

