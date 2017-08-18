Trending

New Mastodon album coming soon

By News  

Mastodon could be set to release new album Cold Dark Place next month

Mastodon Cold Hard Place album

Mastodon could be set to release new album Cold Dark Place next month, according to a promotional announcement that was released then removed from Amazon.

The listing suggested that the follow-up to Emperor Of Sand, which was launched in March, will arrive on September 22 via Reprise.

Cold Dark Place began life as a solo record by guitarist Brent Hinds, with contributions by bandmates Brann Dailor and Troy Sanders, and it was originally planned as the second volume of a double album alongside Emperor Of Sand.

It’s now to appear as a fully-fledged Mastodon title, with Hinds having revealed its cover via an Instagram post with the message: “New jamz coming soon!”

Last year he said of Cold Dark Place: “It’s an album I wrote myself and recorded with Brann and Troy during the Once More ‘Round The Sun sessions.

“It has to do with a nasty breakup that I went through. I wrote some pretty dark, beautiful, spooky, funky, ethereal, melancholy music. The other guys are writing another album which I haven’t even heard yet.”

Mastodon tour the UK in December – full dates below.

A photo posted by on

Mastodon UK tour 2017

Dec 02: Cardiff Great Hall
Dec 04: Wolverhampton Civic Hall
Dec 05: Nottingham Rock City
Dec 06: Newcastle Northumbria Uni Dec
07: Glasgow Barrowland
Dec 09: Manchester Academy
Dec 10: London O2 Academy Brixton

Return of the synth: Introducing Mastodon side project Arcadea