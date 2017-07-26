Marmozets announce August UK tour

Marmozets have announced that they’ll play seven UK dates ahead of their planned appearance at this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals.

The run of shows will kick off at Newcastle’s Think Tank? on August 17 and conclude with a set at Cardiff’s Clwb Ifor Bach on August 24 – just two days before they play Reading and Leeds.

Tickets for the shows are now available.

The band launched their debut album The Weird And Wonderful Marmozets in 2014 via Roadrunner Records and are now putting the finishing touches on their as-yet-untitled second album, which they’re recording with producer Gil Norton.

Vocalist Becca Macintyre says of their new material: “The sound we have so far is incredible. It’s still very much Marmozets and when you listen to it, it sounds like we’ve all recorded it in the same room.

“That’s exactly how it should be. It transmits the energy that we have when we play live.”

In 2015, drummer Josh Macintyre reported that they had been working on material, but insisted they wouldn’t be rushed into releasing it.

He said: “We’ve already got a stack of songs. If we had a Macbook and it had the biggest hard drive in it, you wouldn’t be able to get it all on!

“So many different songs. Ones that are dusty on the back shelf that will probably never be touched but we’ve already got an album on the way.

He added: “We’re very delicate with what we write. A lot of thought goes into it. And the stuff we’re writing I personally think blows the first album out of the water.”

Further album details will be revealed in due course. Find a list of Marmozets’ tour dates below.

Aug 17: Newcastle Think Tank?

Aug 18: Sheffield Plug

Aug 19: Liverpool Arts Club

Aug 21: Oxford O2 Academy

Aug 22: Brighton The Haunt

Aug 23: London The Borderline

Aug 24: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Aug 26: Reading Festival

Aug 27: Leeds Festival

Road Trippin': Marmozets