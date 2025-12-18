Jane's Addiction are talking again. The alt-rock heavyweights, who abandoned last year's North American Tour after an onstage altercation between frontman Perry Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro at the Leader Bank Pavilion, Boston, MA, have spelt out their feelings about the widely-reported spat.

"We would like to clarify the events surrounding the cancellation of the tour after the show in Boston in September 2024," say the band.

"After that show, without notice to Perry, we unilaterally determined it would be best to not continue the tour and made inaccurate statements about Perry's mental health which we regret.

"Today we are here to announce that we have come together one last time to resolve our differences, so that the legacy of Jane's Addiction will remain the work the four of us created together.

"We now look forward to the future as we embark on our separate musical and creative endeavours. Jane's Addiction will forever live in our hearts. We are proud of the music we created together.

"You, the fans, are our lifeblood, and we will always appreciate you."

And the same time, the band released an individual statement from Farrell, in which he contemplates his own role in the fracas.

"To everyone in Boston, and around the world," says Farrell. "I'd like to address what happened on stage last year. I've reflected on it and know I didn't handle myself the way I should have. I apologise to our patrons and my bandmates for losing my temper and for disrupting the show.

"Jane's Addiction has been at the centre of my life for decades. The band, the songs, the patrons and the impact that we've had on music and culture mean more to me than any words I could ever possibly write down.

"My aim has always been to give our audience the best possible show, something real, honest and positive. In Boston, we fell short of that, and I'm truly sorry to everyone who was impacted.

"From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank each and every one of you for your continued love and support."

Footage from Jane's Addiction's Boston show, which showed Farrell body-checking Navarro before throwing a punch at the guitarist, swiftly went viral and put an immediate question mark over the future of the band.

In July this year, Navarro and fellow Jane's Addiction bandmates Eric Avery and Stephen Perkins filed a lawsuit against Farrell, accusing him of assault, battery, the intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, breach of fiduciary duty, and breach of contract. Mere hours later, the singer responded in kind.

