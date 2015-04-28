Marmozets will hit their groove with album no. 2

Marmozets drummer Josh Macintyre says the band are working on material that blows their previous efforts “out of the water.”

The Yorkshire outfit released their debut The Weird And Wonderful Marmozets in September last year. But that hasn’t stopped them stockpiling ideas for a sequel, which the band hope to release in 2016.

Macintyre tells Music Radar: “We’ve already got a stack of songs. If we had a Macbook and it had the biggest hard drive in it, you wouldn’t be able to get it all on!

“So many different songs. Ones that are dusty on the back shelf that will probably never be touched but we’ve already got an album on the way, and we definitely want something out by next year.

He reports they won’t be rushed into releasing the album as their debut is “doing OK” and adds: “We’re very delicate with what we write. A lot of thought goes into it. And the stuff we’re writing I personally think blows the first album out of the water.

“With the drumming, it’s got a lot more groove. It’s definitely really cool, keeping it tight, keeping it fresh, doing what we do.”

The band are currently on tour across the US and return to the UK for two dates at Brighton’s Concorde 2 on June 22 and Oxford’s Academy 2 on June 23. They’ll also play at this year’s Reading and Leeds festival on August 28-30.