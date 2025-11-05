One of the best British rock bands of their generation just released their first new song in seven years - and it absolutely slays

Marmozets, one of Yorkshire's greatest modern rock 'n' roll exports, have just released their first new song in the better part of a decade - and it's a thunderous slab of hook-laden, indie-rock noise.

Titled A Kiss From A Mother, it's the Bingley four-piece's first piece of new music since critically acclaimed 2018 album Knowing What You Know Now - a record that seemed set to propel the band's rise to the top of the UK music scene, but instead preluded a surprising hiatus.

As it turns out, two of the band's members, frontwoman Becca Macintyre and guitarist Jack Bottomley, started a family and got married, leaving the future of the band somewhat in flux until July last year, when Marmozets announced a new record deal with Nettwerk Music Group, with a new album now on the way and expected some time next year.

Explaining the meaning behin A Kiss From A Mother, Becca explains:

“The message of the song is to make sure you listen, rather than just shoot straight back. Probably everyone can relate to the idea of not letting some advice go in one ear and out the other, let it actually immerse in you. As for my voice, that’s just my spirit coming out! I’m not playing a character; I’m giving it all that I’ve got.”

On top of the new single, Marmozets have announced their first live shows since December 2018, playing a series of intimate UK venues starting next month and continuing into early next year. Listen to A Kiss From A Mother and check out the full list of tour dates below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 9, from this location.

Marmozets UK tour 2026

DECEMBER

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

1st - Huddersfield, The Parish

4th - Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

5th - Brighton, Patterns

6th - Coventry, Kasbah

JANUARY

20th - Glasgow, King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut

22nd - Manchester, Deaf Institute

23rd - Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

24th - Birmingham, O2 Academy 3

26th - Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

27th - Cambridge, Mash

29th - Bristol, Thekla

30th - Southampton, Papillon

31st - London, Dingwalls