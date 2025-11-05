One of the best British rock bands of their generation just released their first new song in seven years - and it absolutely slays
Marmozets are back with a thunderous new single and a UK tour!
Marmozets, one of Yorkshire's greatest modern rock 'n' roll exports, have just released their first new song in the better part of a decade - and it's a thunderous slab of hook-laden, indie-rock noise.
Titled A Kiss From A Mother, it's the Bingley four-piece's first piece of new music since critically acclaimed 2018 album Knowing What You Know Now - a record that seemed set to propel the band's rise to the top of the UK music scene, but instead preluded a surprising hiatus.
As it turns out, two of the band's members, frontwoman Becca Macintyre and guitarist Jack Bottomley, started a family and got married, leaving the future of the band somewhat in flux until July last year, when Marmozets announced a new record deal with Nettwerk Music Group, with a new album now on the way and expected some time next year.
Explaining the meaning behin A Kiss From A Mother, Becca explains:
“The message of the song is to make sure you listen, rather than just shoot straight back. Probably everyone can relate to the idea of not letting some advice go in one ear and out the other, let it actually immerse in you. As for my voice, that’s just my spirit coming out! I’m not playing a character; I’m giving it all that I’ve got.”
On top of the new single, Marmozets have announced their first live shows since December 2018, playing a series of intimate UK venues starting next month and continuing into early next year. Listen to A Kiss From A Mother and check out the full list of tour dates below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 9, from this location.
Marmozets UK tour 2026
DECEMBER
The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music.
1st - Huddersfield, The Parish
4th - Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach
5th - Brighton, Patterns
6th - Coventry, Kasbah
JANUARY
20th - Glasgow, King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut
22nd - Manchester, Deaf Institute
23rd - Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
24th - Birmingham, O2 Academy 3
26th - Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
27th - Cambridge, Mash
29th - Bristol, Thekla
30th - Southampton, Papillon
31st - London, Dingwalls
Merlin was promoted to Executive Editor of Louder in early 2022, following over ten years working at Metal Hammer. While there, he served as Online Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has written for Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He has also presented and produced the Metal Hammer Podcast, presented the Metal Hammer Radio Show and is probably responsible for 90% of all nu metal-related content making it onto the site.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.