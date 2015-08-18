Road Trippin': Marmozets

HOW CRAZY HAS THE LAST YEAR BEEN FOR YOU?

Becca Macintyre [vocals]: “I haven’t really had time to think about it. It’s funny, it’s normally when I do an interview with someone that I think, ‘Oh God, it’s actually been pretty insane!’ It’s been a bit brutal and long, but I’m absolutely loving life at the moment. We’re having a blast.”

YOU SEEM TO BE DRAWING IN FANS FROM ACROSS THE MUSICAL SPECTRUM. DOES THAT SURPRISE YOU?

“When we started doing our own headline shows, there were mums and dads bringing their kids, then people in their 20s like me, really young teenagers and 60-year-old guys at the back, too, and they’re all going crazy. That totally blew me away. People are loving our music!”

HAVE YOU GOT ANYTHING SPECIAL PLANNED FOR READING AND LEEDS?

“I think we’ll probably pull some special things out of the bag. It’s going to be a beautiful day with all our families and all the other bands and people that have helped us along the way. Reading will be the a big ‘thank you’ to everyone, so we want it to be the best show we’ve ever put on.”

WHICH THREE ITEMS WOULD YOU NEVER ATTEND A FESTIVAL WITHOUT?

“Alcohol. Maybe some noodles… chicken-flavoured, obviously. And some money to help me get through. A lot of shit can happen at a festival, but as long as you’ve got alcohol and cash… Actually, let’s swap the money for a rain jacket!”

SO THEN YOU’LL BE DRUNK… BUT DRY?

“Ha ha, yeah. To be honest, I’ve always been a bit reckless, but as I get older I’m calming down a little bit. But if you were on tour with us for a couple of days you’d still think we’re fucking crazy. My brother Sam [guitarist] is the biggest liability, but we all have our days. We’re a bunch of funny bastards, ha ha!”