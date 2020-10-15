Lunatic Soul release video for new single Navvie

Lunatic Soul, the darker, electronic prog side-project from Riverside's Mariusz Duda, have streamed their brand new single Navvie. The sing is the first music released from their upcoming album, Through Shaded Woods, to be released through Kscope on November 13. You can listen to the eight-minute plus song in full below.

"'Nav' (Polish spelling "Nawie") is the name for the Slavic underworld, and also denotes the souls of the dead, so it gives me great pleasure to welcome everyone to my musical underworld," explains Duda. "The new Lunatic Soul album, Through Shaded Woods, talks about breaking free from the great beyond, about making your way to the other side, about a second chance and coming back to life.

"The "dancing souls" from the album artwork and the new videoclip makes the world turn green. Green is the colour of healing, hope and freedom. In these incredibly trying times, I wish each one of us exactly that: healing, hope and freedom.”

Unlike previous albums Fractured and Under the Fragmented Sky, Through Shaded Woods is completely devoid of electronics and is the first album in Duda’s discography, on which he plays all instruments, taking influence from dark Scandinavian and Slavic folk referencing bands like Heilung or Wardruna.

"I think I have always wanted to create an album steeped in nature and woodlands," says Dude. "These bring to my mind freedom, breathing and a dance ritual of coming back to nature, so I wanted the album to include such ritualistic primal dances, shamanic, Slavic and Viking moods. I wanted to mix it all up and put it all together, making Through Shaded Woods the most intense, dynamic and the most danceable album in my career."

Through Shaded Woods will be released on CD, a 2 disc version featuring a bonus disc of three additional tracks including a 26-minute suite called Transition 2 and black vinyl LP in gatefold sleeve and digitally.

Pre-order Through Shaded Woods.