Lunatic Soul announce seventh album Through Shaded Woods

Lunatic Soul, the darker, electronic prog side-project from Riverside's Mariusz Duda, have announced they will release their new album, Through Shaded Woods, on November 13. You can see the new artwork and tracklisting below.

The band describe the new as: "Shaded Woods are our worst traumas and nightmares. Going through these woods symbolises facing them. It's a test of courage. Musically, we're going on a journey inspired by dark Scandinavian and Slavic folk."

Through Shaded Woods will be released as a single LP, a single CD and a special extended double CD version containing, among others, a suite Transition II. It will also be available on all streaming services and digital platforms. It will be preceded by a single on September 25.

Meanwhile Duda has been releasing a series of solo singles as a different musical project entirely from Lunatic Soul and Riverside. You can listen to his most recent release, Are You Ready For The Sun, featuring Pure Reason Revolution's Chloë Alper, here.

(Image credit: Lunatic Soul)

Lunatic Soul: Through Shaded Woods

1. Navvie

2. The Passage

3. Through Shaded Woods

4. Oblivion

5. Summoning Dance

6. The Fountain

Bonus disc:

1. Vyraj

2. Hylophobia

3. Transition II