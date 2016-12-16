Listen to Emmure's new single Russian Hotel Aftermath

Emmure have made their new single Russian Hotel Aftermath available to stream exclusively with Metal Hammer.

It’s taken from the band’s upcoming seventh album Look At Yourself, which will be released in early 2017 via Sharptone Records.

It follows the earlier release of Torch – the first track to be unveiled from the album. Both tracks are available to buy now.

Look At Yourself will mark Emmure’s first new material since frontman Frankie Palmeri revealed a new lineup featuring bassist Phil Lockett, guitarist Josh Travis and drummer Josh Miller.

This week, Emmure announced they were cancelling their 2017 European tour due to a delay in releasing the album. The dates will be rescheduled in due course.

The band said: “It is with our most sincere apologies that we will need to cancel the upcoming Torch The Earth tour. Upon the initial planning of this tour our goal was to return to Europe in 2017 pairing a new record with the tour.

“Unfortunately some unexpected delays have hindered our chances of releasing the record in this time frame.

“We appreciate that our fans understand how important this release is to us, it is a record we have put so much effort into on every angle, and we feel we would be selling our fans and ourselves short if we compromised its overall release.

“We promise to be back at a later time in 2017, and with a brand new record. Refunds will be available at point of purchase for all cancelled shows.”

Frankie Palmeri reveals new Emmure lineup