Korn fans to get Christmas ‘Kornaments’ from Spotify

Spotify have revealed a Christmas present for the streaming service’s most active Korn fans.

They’ve created a collection of seasonal decorations – which they’re calling “Kornaments” – based on the artwork for the band’s latest album The Serenity Of Suffering.

The limited-edition souvenirs are to be delivered to those who’ve streamed the most Korn tracks over the past year.

Jonathan Davis and co are currently touring the UK in support of the follow-up to 2013’s The Paradigm Shift, which was launched in October.

The frontman recently said of the band’s writing process: “I need to have a song completely done. I guess I’m a little diva when it comes to that stuff – it dictates what I’m going to be feeling, emotions, everything. I need that.

“Once the music is all done, I know exactly where to place my vocals and fill the holes and do all of that to make it work. I guess it’s backwards.”

Ahead of the first UK show, bassist Reginald’ Fieldy’ Arvizu and drummer Ray Luzier surprised British tribute band Korn Again by hitting the stage and performing two tracks alongside them.

Dec 16: London Wembley SSE Arena, UK

Dec 18: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 19: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Mar 11: Zurich Event Park, Switzerland

Mar 12: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Mar 15: Lisbon Campo Pequeno, Portugal

Mar 17: Madrid Barclaycard Center, Spain

Mar 18: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain

Mar 20: Paris Le Zenith, France

Mar 21: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Mar 22: Tilburg 013 Poppodium, Netherlands

Mar 24: Stuttgart Hanns Martin Schleyer Halle, Germany

Mar 25: Dusseldorf Mitsuhbishi Electric Halle, Germany

Mar 27: Hamburg Alsterdorfer Sporthalle, Germany

Mar 28: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

Mar 30: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Mar 31: Warsaw Torwar Hall, Poland

Apr 02: Munich Zenith, Germany

Apr 02: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Korn Quiz