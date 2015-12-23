Emmure quit around Palmeri

Frankie Palmeri is the only remaining member of Emmure after Jesse Ketive, Mike Mulholland, Mark Davis and Adam Pierce all quit last night.

They’re planning to form a band of their own following the split.

Co-founding bassist Davis said in a statement: “Jesse, Mikael, Adam and myself are no longer in Emmure. We have decided collectively to pursue other endeavours.

“We thank the Emmure fans for all the support and love over the years. Be on the lookout for a new project in 2016.”

Davis tells AltPress: “The four of us made the decision to leave the band pretty much immediately after finishing our set on September 9 in Russia.

“It was our first string of shows since taking most of spring and all of summer off to allow Frankie’s vocal cords to heal, which he injured during the Stronger Than Faith Tour. We all expected to come back to a refreshed, productive and positive work environment – but that was not the case.

“The most important thing I have to say is that there is no time or room for negativity in life. If someone is bringing you down or holding you back from your full potential, it’s time to cut them out, no matter how much you may love them.”

Controversial frontman Palmeri was last year the focus of an angry outburst from former guitarist Ben Lionetti, who described him as a “disgusting human being” for including a song on sixth album Eternal Enemies entitled Bring A Gun To School.

Emmure are scheduled to tour Europe in April and May.

