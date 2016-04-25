Frankie Palmeri reveals new Emmure lineup

Frankie Palmeri has announced the new Emmure lineup in a series of Facebook posts.

The frontman was left as the last man standing when the rest of the band left in December. He immediately said he was already working with other musicians and that they were recording the follow-up to sixth album Eternal Enemies.

Now he’s confirmed bassist Phil Lockett, guitarist Josh Travis and drummer Josh Miller are his new colleagues in Emmure. Travis and Miller are both members of Glass Cloud, while Lockett and Travis are both former members of The Tony Danza Tapdance Extravaganza.

Emmure are on this year’s Impericon lineup, which includes shows in Manchester and London in May.