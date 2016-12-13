Emmure cancel 2017 European tour

Emmure have cancelled their 2017 European and UK tour.

The band say they’ve been forced to postpone the Torch The Earth trek due to “unexpected delays” in the lead-up to their seventh record launch. It will mark the band’s first new material since frontman Frankie Palmeri revealed a new lineup featuring bassist Phil Lockett, guitarist Josh Travis and drummer Josh Miller.

The overhaul came after Palmeri was left as the last man standing when the rest of Emmure left in December of last year.

Emmure say: “It is with our most sincere apologies that we will need to cancel the upcoming Torch The Earth tour. Upon the initial planning of this tour our goal was to return to Europe in 2017 pairing a new record with the tour. Unfortunately some unexpected delays have hindered our chances of releasing the record in this time frame.

“We appreciate that our fans understand how important this release is to us, it is a record we have put so much effort into on every angle, and we feel we would be selling our fans and ourselves short if we compromised its overall release.

“We promise to be back at a later time in 2017, and with a brand new record. Refunds will be available at point of purchase for all cancelled shows.”

Renewed tour information will be revealed in due course.

The band recently made their new track Torch available to stream from the upcoming record.

Emmure Torch The Earth cancelled European tour 2017

Jan 13: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany

Jan 14: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Jan 15: Hasselt Muziekodroom, Belgium

Jan 16: Southampton The 1865, UK

Jan 17: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Jan 18: Manchester Sound Control, UK

Jan 19: Glasgow Garage, UK

Jan 20: London O2 Islington Academy. UK

Jan 21: Leeds Key Club, UK

Jan 22: Paris La Maroquinerie, France

Jan 24: Madrid Caracol, Spain

Jan 25: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Jan 26: Lyon CCO, France

Jan 27: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland

Jan 28: Milan Legend Club, Italy

Jan 29: Munich Backstage, Germany

Jan 30: Vienna Arena, Austria

Jan 31: Budapest Durer Kurt, Hungary

Feb 01: Prague Futurum, Czech Republic

Feb 02: Berlin Lido, Germany

Feb 03: Copenhagen Beta, Denmark

Feb 04: Gothenburg Sticky fingers, Sweden

Feb 05: Stockholm Klubben Fryshuset, Sweden

Feb 07: Helsinki Nosturl, Finland

Feb 09: Bremen Aladin, Germany

Feb 10: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Feb 11: Leipzig Felsenkeller, German

