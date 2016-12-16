Metallica’s James Hetfield sold his motorbike for health reasons

James Hetfield has revealed he stopped riding motorcycles last year in a bid to minimise risks to his health.

The Metallica frontman isn’t the only member of the band to have considered the challenges of continuing to perform at full power as they approach their mid-50s.

Drummer Lars Ulrich recently said the band could continue for 100 years if it was just a question of mental ability – but that they knew the time would come to retire for physical reasons.

Asked about his bike collection, Hetfield tells Jeff Woods Radio: “I sold the one I ride. I’ve got a few customs and things that were built for me, or I helped build. I love that part.

“I had my daily rider and I sold it last year. I just thought, ‘It’s not me, it’s the other guy. Somethings gonna happen, and I want to be healthy, have all my stuff work.’

“I want grandkids to show up, I want to have some fun with them.”

The frontman takes his role as a father seriously – but he’s made sure his kids take his job seriously as well. “I think it’s important that they understand what I do,” he says.

“It’s not just, ‘Dad sits around on the couch and plays guitar.’ There’s hard work that goes into it. It’s important that they see that hard work.

“They see me after a show coughing up a lung or something, or just beat. But they see the joy that I get out of it.”

And he reflects that, on balance, he has a better chance of dealing with any health issues than his bandmates. “Catching on fire, broken arms… I’ve got job security,” he argues.

“I sing and play. My throat goes out I can always play. I break my arm, I get to sing. I’m set!”

Metallica released 10th album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct last month. They appeared on US TV show Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, where they discussed how their kids don’t care too much about their dads’ careers – with guitarist Kirk Hammett revealing that his children thought his instrument was “boring.”

The band played a small club show in Hollywood last night (December 15) and appear in Oakland’s Fox Theater tomorrow. They commence their WorldWired global tour in earnest next month, with more dates to be announced in due course.

Dec 17: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Jan 11: Seoul Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea

Jan 18: Beijing Le Sports Centre, China

Jan 20: Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo, China

Jan 22: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 07: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Mar 01: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Mar 03: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Mar 25: Sao Paulo Interlagos Racetrack, Brazil

Mar 31-Apr 01: Buenos Aires Hippodrome San Isidro, Argentina

Apr 01-02: Santiago Parque O’Higgins, Chile

May 19-21: Rock On The Range festival, OH

