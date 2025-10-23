Calling all moshers! Get the new Metal Hammer with an exclusive Malevolence cover and cross-body bag

As the band prepare for their largest European headline tour to date, Metal Hammer has teamed up with metalcore bruisers Malevolence for an exclusive magazine bundle.

Only through the Louder webstore, you can get your hands on a variant of the brand-new issue of Hammer that you won’t find in the shops, featuring Malevolence on the cover. Plus, you’ll get a cross-body bag brandishing both the Hammer logo and Malevolence’s iconic ‘M’ symbol. Order your bundle now while stocks last.

Inside the issue, the Malevolence boys give Hammer a guided tour of their hometown of Sheffield. From murals dedicated to the band to the pubs where they played their earliest gigs, we see every important site that helped set them on the route to international attention.

“I feel like we might be the last generation of bands that grew through actually just being on the road and touring, as opposed to using the internet,” guitarist Josh Baines tells us. “We built a following playing pubs up and down the UK, out of passion because that’s what we wanted to do. We’re probably the last generation that did it face to face through beating the street.”

Elsewhere in the issue, we send our writer to Falun, Sweden to meet power metal wardogs Sabaton in the hometown – and get an exclusive peek at their base of operations. We talk in-depth with Lacuna Coil singer Cristina Scabbia, throw our readers’ questions to Japanese metal sensations Hanabie, and receive the Life Lessons of Biohazard man Evan Seinfeld.

All that, plus reviews of new albums from Sabaton, Creeper, Testament and Conjurer; we report back from gigs by Bring Me The Horizon, Scene Queen, Cave In and more; and we chat with The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins as he prepares to take his online show Justin Hawkins Rides Again out on the road.

Pick up the new issue now, with your Malevolence cover and cross-boy bag, through the Louder store. Then, make sure you catch Malevolence on their upcoming tour, which kicks off on October 27 at Le Bikini in Ramonville-Saint-Agne, France. The UK dates in London and Manchester will be the biggest headliners they’ve ever played on home turf.

