King 810 release The Last Supper video

King 810 have released a video for their instrumental track The Last Supper.
It comes before the launch of second album La Petite Mort Or A Conversation With God, although it doesn’t appear on the record.
The follow-up to 2014’s Memoirs Of A Murderer was confirmed last month, with Roadrunner Records describing it as “an inspired body of work that marks a profound evolutionary leap for the restless, driven souls of King 810.”
The label added that the 13-track title documented the themes of violence and despair and the “steady desensitisation of the human spirit under those conditions.”
La Petite Mort is available for pre-order now.
King 810: La Petite Mort Or A Conversation With God tracklist
- Heavy Lies The Crown
- Alpha & Omega
- Give My People Back
- Vendettas
- Black Swan
- The Trauma Model
- La Petite Mort
- I Ain’t Goin Back Again
- War Time – featuring Trick Trick
- Life’s Not Enough
- Me & Maxine
- Wolves Run Together
- A Conversation With God
