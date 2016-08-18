King 810 release The Last Supper video

King 810 have released a video for their instrumental track The Last Supper.

It comes before the launch of second album La Petite Mort Or A Conversation With God, although it doesn’t appear on the record.

The follow-up to 2014’s Memoirs Of A Murderer was confirmed last month, with Roadrunner Records describing it as “an inspired body of work that marks a profound evolutionary leap for the restless, driven souls of King 810.”

The label added that the 13-track title documented the themes of violence and despair and the “steady desensitisation of the human spirit under those conditions.”

La Petite Mort is available for pre-order now.

King 810: La Petite Mort Or A Conversation With God tracklist

Heavy Lies The Crown

Alpha & Omega

Give My People Back

Vendettas

Black Swan

The Trauma Model

La Petite Mort

I Ain’t Goin Back Again

War Time – featuring Trick Trick

Life’s Not Enough

Me & Maxine

Wolves Run Together

A Conversation With God

