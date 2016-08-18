Trending

King 810 release The Last Supper video

By News  

View King 810’s video for instrumental track The Last Supper ahead of 2nd album launch

KIng 810

King 810 have released a video for their instrumental track The Last Supper.

It comes before the launch of second album La Petite Mort Or A Conversation With God, although it doesn’t appear on the record.

The follow-up to 2014’s Memoirs Of A Murderer was confirmed last month, with Roadrunner Records describing it as “an inspired body of work that marks a profound evolutionary leap for the restless, driven souls of King 810.”

The label added that the 13-track title documented the themes of violence and despair and the “steady desensitisation of the human spirit under those conditions.”

La Petite Mort is available for pre-order now.

King 810: La Petite Mort Or A Conversation With God tracklist

  1. Heavy Lies The Crown
  2. Alpha & Omega
  3. Give My People Back
  4. Vendettas
  5. Black Swan
  6. The Trauma Model
  7. La Petite Mort
  8. I Ain’t Goin Back Again
  9. War Time – featuring Trick Trick
  10. Life’s Not Enough
  11. Me & Maxine
  12. Wolves Run Together
  13. A Conversation With God

"This Is 2016's Best Record" - In The Studio With King 810

King 810 stream I Aint Goin Back Again