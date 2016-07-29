King 810 announce La Petite Mort Or A Conversation With God

A still from the new King 810 video

King 810 have announced that their second album will be released later this year.

It’s titled La Petite Mort Or A Conversation With God and was produced by the band along with Josh Schroeder and Justyn Pilbrow.

It’s set for release on September 16 via Roadrunner Records and is now available for pre-order.

The follow-up to 2014’s Memoirs Of A Murderer is said to be “an inspired body of work that marks a profound evolutionary leap for the restless, driven souls of King 810” with the album titled said to “reference to the dual themes of the record – Flint’s real life violence and despair which builds the basis of frontman David Gunn’s narrative, and the steady desensitisation and terminal shut down of the human spirit that is experienced under those conditions.”

In addition, the band have released a video for album track I Ain’t Goin Back Again. Watch it below.

King 810 La Petite Mort Or A Conversation With God tracklist

Heavy Lies The Crown Alpha & Omega Give My People Back Vendettas Black Swan The Trauma Model La Petite Mort I Ain’t Goin Back Again War Time (Feat. Trick Trick) Life’s Not Enough Me & Maxine Wolves Run Together A Conversation With God

