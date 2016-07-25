King 810 stream I Aint Goin Back Again

King 810 have streamed their track I Aint Goin Back Again.

The band have been out of the limelight recently, working on the follow-up to 2014’s Memoirs Of A Murderer.

Frontman David Gunn recently told Metal Hammer: “This record has a sense of self. Memoirs was fragmented – it was playing someone else’s game or some pre-established rules.

“This one doesn’t have those rules. There is no record like this one.”

It’s expected before the end of the year via Roadrunner.

