King 810 stream I Aint Goin Back Again

King 810 have streamed their track I Aint Goin Back Again.
The band have been out of the limelight recently, working on the follow-up to 2014’s Memoirs Of A Murderer.
Frontman David Gunn recently told Metal Hammer: “This record has a sense of self. Memoirs was fragmented – it was playing someone else’s game or some pre-established rules.
“This one doesn’t have those rules. There is no record like this one.”
It’s expected before the end of the year via Roadrunner.
