"This Is 2016's Best Record" - In The Studio With King 810

One of metal’s most controversial bands are gearing up for the follow-up to 2014’s widely acclaimed Memoirs Of A Murderer. After several low-key releases, including last year’s Midwest Monsters 2 rap collab mixtape, the Flint firebrands have been beavering away in secrecy, working on their as-yet-untitled second effort. As frontman and lyricist David Gunn avows, King 810 fans should prepare themselves for something special.

“In a sense, this is the first King record,” he says. “People know our capabilities and where our heads are at, but I want to mix all the shitwe did before together as one thing that stands alone. This is King. If there’s a Slipknot comparison this time I’ll just assume that people didn’t listen to it! Ha ha! But this record has a sense of self. Memoirs… was fragmented. It was playing someone else’s game or some pre-established rules. This one doesn’t have those rules. There is no record like this one.”

Although he remains tightlipped about the exact time that King 810’s new album will emerge, David is brimming with confidence about the new material and what it means for the scene they noisily invaded a few years ago.

“I don’t want King to ever stop moving. We’ve released stuff consistently, we keep stuff coming out. But this is the best record that’s going to come out this year. No one sounds like this. This is where we set the bar.”

2016 has already been busy for King 810, not least as a result of the international attention drawn by Flint during its ongoing fresh water crisis. In January, the band released We Gotta Help Ourselves, a song created to shine a light on the shocking political failures and negligence that allowed domestic water supplies to be poisoned with lead on a massive and dangerous scale, and in February they donated the track Crow’s Feet to Not Safe To Drink, a compilation album that funds the Flint Water Crisis Relief.

“We’ve been singing about [the water poisoning] for a couple of years,” says David. “It’s only shocking to people on the outside, when they’re not used to this kind of stuff. No one gives a fuck here. No one answers your calls, you know? Now people know what’s going on, I felt it was a responsibility to say something. So many people wanted to hear our side of it, but we also did the song because we just feel we’re the voice of this place. I’m not going on some YouTube video feed to talk about it. I just don’t do that shit. So we did what we do.”

THE NEW KING 810 ALBUM WILL BE RELEASED LATER IN 2016 VIA ROADRUNNER