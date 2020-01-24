Jeff Lynne's ELO announce 2020 tour dates

Jeff Lynne's ELO have announced a European tour for October of this year.

The band will play seven UK and Irish shows on the From Out Of Nowhere tour, kicking off with a pair of London performances before heading off to Birmingham, Manchester, Belfast, Dublin and Glasgow. The band have also confirmed a further seven shows in mainland Europe, starting in September.

"The audiences in the UK and Europe were so good," says Lynne. "We're looking forward to bringing a new show and some musical surprises this fall. I can’t wait!"

Full dates below. Tickets go on sale Friday January 31 at 9am.

From Out Of Nowhere was released in November. It's the second album from Jeff Lynne's ELO since the band reformed to play London's Hyde Park in the summer of 2014.

"I can't believe it's gone as well as it has", Lynne told Classic Rock last year. "I was worried about it. Would people still know who we were? We'd taken 30 years off! But we went down a storm, and it's been like that ever since."

Jeff Lynne's ELO: 2020 European Tour

Sep 19: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

Sep 21: Stockholm, Ericsson Globe Arena, Sweden

Sep 23: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Sep 26: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Sep 27: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Sep 30: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Oct 02: Amsterdam Ziggo Drome, Netherlands

Oct 05: London The O2, UK

Oct 06: London The O2, UK

Oct 11: Birmingham Arena, UK

Oct 16: Manchester Arena, UK

Oct 18: Belfast SSE Arena, UK

Oct 19: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Oct 21: Glasgow The SSE Hydro, UK