Is Danny Worsnop back in Asking Alexandria?

There’s confusion surrounding the future of Asking Alexandria as online reports suggest that former frontman Danny Worsnop is back in the band.

Caliber TV writer Nicholas Fike claims that frontman Denis Stoff, who was brought into the band last year, is out.

Fike says on Twitter: “You heard it here first, folks – Danny Worsnop is the vocalist of Asking Alexandria again.”

He later added: “Breaking news: Danny Worsnop returns to Asking Alexandria, Denis Out.”

The posts come after the band’s guitarist Ben Bruce and Worsnop recently buried the hatchet after Worsnop’s acrimonious split from the band to form new group We Are Harlot.

Worsnop then flew to Arizona to meet up with Bruce and producer Matt Good, before an image of the singer in the studio was posted by Bruce. The latest image shared by the pair shows them drinking together.

Since then, speculation has been at fever pitch that something between the two camps could be in the works – with Asking Alexandria’s label Sumerian Records adding to the hype by posting a series of the band’s old album covers and pictures of Worsnop during his time in the group on Facebook.

TeamRock approached the band’s management for comment, but they refused to confirm or deny the rumours.

Asking Alexandria will head out on the road across North America next week as part of the Sumerian Records: 10 Years In The Black tour.

Sumerian Records: 10 Years In The Black tour, featuring Asking Alexandria

Oct 25: Seattle Showbox Sodo, WA

Oct 27: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Oct 28: Boise Knitting Factory, Idaho

Oct 29: Salt Lake City Complex, Utah

Oct 31: Omaha Slowdown, NE

Nov 01: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Nov 04: Cleveland Agora, OH

Nov 06: Montreal Metropolis, QB

Nov 07: Toronto Phoenix, Ontario

Nov 09: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY

Nov 10: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Nov 11: Portland State Theatre, ME

Nov 12: Worcester Palladium, ME

Nov 14: New York Webster Hall, NY

Nov 15: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

Nov 16: Baltimore Ram’s Head Live, MD

Nov 18: Norfolk NorVa Theatre, VA

Nov 19: Charlotte Amos Southend, NC

Nov 20: Orlando Plaza Live, FL

Nov 21: Ft Lauderdale Revolution Live, FL

Nov 23: Tampa Ritz, FL

Nov 25: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

Nov 26: Corpus Christi Concrete Street Amphitheater, TX

Nov 27: Dallas Bomb Factory, TX

Nov 28: Lubbock Lone Star Pavilion, TX

Nov 29: Albuquerque El Rey Theater, NM

Dec 01: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Dec 02: San Diego SOMA, CA

Dec 03: Los Angeles Wiltern, CA

Dec 04: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA

Dec 06: Scottsdale Livewire, AZ

