Pearl Jam ex’s anger at Rock Hall snub

Former Pearl Jam drummer Dave Abbruzzese has called on the band to “do the right thing” after he was left out of their Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nomination.

He was fired in 1994 after three years with Eddie Vedder and co. He’d joined in time to tour in support of debut album Ten and gone on to appear on follow-ups Vs and Vitalogy, notching up songwriting credits before being replaced by Jack Irons.

Original member Dave Krusen and current man Matt Cameron are the only drummers to be named in the band’s nomination for the class of 2017. Abbruzzese, Irons and earlier sticksman Matt Chamberlain aren’t included.

Abbruzzese says via Facebook: “The members of Pearl Jam have got to know what’s the right thing to do. They can’t justify ignoring my contributions. Like me or not.

“It there is still a part of that band that remembers how hard we worked, how much blood and how much sweat… they will do the right thing.”

The band have recognised their nomination via a brief statement on their website which reads: “Pearl Jam was nominated to join the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame along with fellow 2017 nominees Tupac Shakur, Depeche Mode, Electric Light Orchestra, Jane’s Addiction, and more.

“Cast your vote at rockhall.com/vote. You can vote once per day between now and December 5, 2016. Voting results will be announced in December and the induction ceremony will take place in April in New York City.”

2017 is their first year of eligibility as Ten marks its 25th anniversary.

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nominees 2017

Bad Brains

Chaka Khan

Chic

Depeche Mode

ELO

The J Geils Band

Jane’s Addiction

Janet Jackson

Joan Baez

Joe Tex

Journey

Kraftwerk

MC5

Pearl Jam

Steppenwolf

The Cars

The Zombies

Tupac Shakur

Yes

