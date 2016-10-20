Randy Blythe to auction gold disc for late fan The Duke

Randy Blythe is to auction a Lamb Of God gold disc to assist a cancer charity, in memory of the late fan who inspired the band’s upcoming The Duke EP.

He wrote the title track as a tribute to Wayne Ford, who died last year, aged 33, after a five-year battle against leukaemia. The pair had known each other since 2012.

This week Blythe told how he’d asked Ford for a message he wanted to live on after him – and although he didn’t receive a reply, the lyrics for The Duke were inspired by their other interactions.

The frontman said: “Those of us who think about how we’ll die hope that we’ll do so with dignity. But no one knows how they’ll handle death until it comes for them.

“Wayne provided me with a living example of how to leave this world with grace. So I decided to write the lyrics to The Duke from my feeble understanding of his perspective, and in his honour.”

Now Blythe reports: “This is my copy of the Ashes Of The Wake gold record. Soon it will be available in a charity auction to benefit The Leukaemia & Lymphoma Society.

“More details about the charity auction and how you can own my gold record – and other items donated by the band – will be released soon. Also, you can go to www.bethematch.org to get on the bone marrow registry. It’s easy, free, and you might save someone’s life.”

Ashes Of The Wake, Lamb Of God’s third album, was released in 2004. The Duke EP arrives on December 2. The band have nine shows remaining on their 2016 touring schedule.

Lamb Of God: The Duke EP tracklist

The Duke

Culling

Still Echoes (live at Rock Am Ring)

512 (live at Rock Am Ring)

Engage The Fear Machine (live at Bonnaroo)

Oct 26: Auckland Vector Arena, New Zealand

Oct 28: Boondall Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Oct 29: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena, Australia

Oct 31: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

Nov 01: Adelaide HQ Complex, Australia

Nov 03: Fremantle Metropolis, Australia

Nov 06: Chiba Knotfest, Japan

Nov 11: Mexico City Pepsi Center, Mexico

Nov 12: Monterrey Northside Festival, Mexico

