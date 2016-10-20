Ozzy taught me how NOT to be dad says son Jack

Ozzy Osbourne’s son Jack says the Black Sabbath frontman’s behaviour taught him how not to be a parent.

But he adds that there were some positives to growing up with the Prince of Darkness.

The pair recently filmed a history documentary series, Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour, which included a return to the Alamo in Texas – scene of the singer’s controversial arrest in 1982.

Jack tells People: “Conversations with him never felt like a dad telling you what to do. It was always very relaxed – which is, I think, crucial.

“There’s so much talk about how to talk to kids. Well, just talk to them like they’re people. They just are. They’re just smaller and not quite as mature.”

He continues: “One thing he did say is, ‘Always be on time.’ My mum’s always late, and I’d always get left at school for ages. My dad was more prompt when he’d come get me.”

But he adds: “He also, through example, taught me a lot of what not to do – which was great.”

Ozzy and wife Sharon separated earlier this year after she discovered he’d been having an affair. They got back together after he entered therapy for sex addiction and apologised to “the other women he has been having sexual relationships with.”

Jack reports: “They’re doing good. They’re working through it. They’re figuring shit out. I’m like, ‘Thats you guys’ business – I’ve got my own problems to worry about.’”

Black Sabbath complete their farewell tour in their home city of Birmingham, UK, on February 4.

