In the years since Guns N' Roses announced their reformation in 2016, a new Axl Rose has emerged. Gone is the Axl of youth, the explosive firebrand who prompted a riot in St. Loius and another in Montreal. In his place, a punctual Axl appeared, apparently happy to hit the stage at the scheduled time every night. An older, wiser, less easily provoked Axl. Or so it seemed.

Now angry Axl appears to be back. Footage emerging from the latest show on Guns N' Roses' ongoing Because What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things Tour shows the singer apparently losing his temper at the Estadio Huracan in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The fan-filmed clip shows Axl racing up the stairs to new drummer Isaac Carpenter's kit and kicking the bass drum during the set's opening number, Welcome To The Jungle. Later he flings his microphone in the direction of the kit, but it's unclear wheather Rose is experiencing technical issues or is unhappy with Carpenter's playing. He storms offstage at the end of the song.

Having returned to the stage, Axl appears to mouth something to his fellow musicians, before telling the audience, "So, I’ll just try and wing this."

Carpenter was previously a member of Duff McKagan's Loaded, and earlier this year McKagan told fans about the drummer's place in Guns N' Roses, comparing him to the band's first two sticksmen, Steven Adler and Matt Sorum.

"They're both amazing drummers," McKagan said. "And Isaac somehow blends both of those two guys and adds his own thing. So he adds a new sort of excitement to the songs. And the groove and swing of the songs right now with Isaac is super impressive and super fun."

Last month, Sumerian Comics announced the publication of Axl Rose: Appetite for Destruction, a graphic novel that stars Rose as a half-human, half-robot whose quest for answers could decide the fate of humanity.

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Guns N' Roses' next show is this evening (October 21) at the Arena Opus in Florianópolis, Brazil. Remaining tour dates below.

Axl Rose crashing out in Argentina 2nd night 2025 #axlrose #gunsnroses #slash #rock #music - YouTube Watch On

Oct 21: Florianópolis Arena Opus, Brazil

Oct 25: São Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Oct 28: Curitiba Pedreira Paulo Leminski , Brazil

Oct 31: Cuiabá Arena Pantanal, Brazil

Nov 02: Brasília Arena BSB, Brazil

Nov 05: Lima Estadio Nacional, Peru

Nov 08: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico