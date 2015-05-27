Asking Alexandria reveal their singer

Asking Alexandria have named former Make Me Famous frontman Denis Shaforostov as their new frontman.

He’s replaced Danny Worsnop, who quit in January to concentrate on We Are Harlot. The band have released their first track with Shaforostov at the mic – hear I Won’t Give In below.

AA lead the launch with a quote from US war hero Ryan Pitts: “Courage is not the absence of fear; it is the ability to move forward in the face of it.”

Shaforostov had been front-runner since Worsnop announced his departure. The day before the news went public, Shaforostov wrote on Instagram: “There’s such thing as karma and magic in this world. The hardest work will always pay off no matter how many of these fucks have ever tried to bring you down on your way.

“You never know when and how but trust me, your door will open and the future will be yours for the taking — just wait and see.”

Earlier this month the band confirmed they’d picked their new man, but that he wouldn’t be named until the week of his first appearance with them. They play Manchester Academy on May 31 (Sunday) and London Underworld on June 1 (Monday).