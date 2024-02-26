How to watch the BRIT Awards 2024 - from anywhere

The 2024 BRIT Awards: Details ► UK date and time: The 2024 BRIT Awards will be broadcast from London's O2 Arena at 8.30pm on Saturday, March 2.

• Watch free on: — ITV1 and ITVX

This year’s BRIT Awards with Mastercard will take place on Saturday, March 2 - the first time the long-running ceremony has taken place over a weekend since it debuted back in 1977.

Artists including Foo Fighters, Paramore, Bring Me The Horizon, Blink-182, the Rolling Stones and Blur are up for awards, with the entire evening’s ceremony set to be broadcast live in the UK on ITV1 and ITVX from London’s O2 Arena from 8.30pm BST.

If you’re going to be out of the UK on the night, you'll still be able to stream all the evening's action through a VPN.

Speaking about this year’s ceremony, managing director and president of promotions at Atlantic Records and chair of the BRIT committee Damian Christian said on the official BRIT’s website: “This year's BRIT nominees really highlight the incredible breadth and diversity within British music.

"From breaking artists to returning greats, and with artists spanning so many genres, this year's shortlist really feels like it has it all.”

How to watch the 2024 BRIT Awards in the UK

The Brits will be broadcast live from the O2 in London on Saturday, March 2, with the awards kicking off at 8.30pm. If you’re in the UK, you can watch live either on ITV1 or ITVX.

If you're on holiday outside of the UK and don't want to miss the live broadcast, you can watch it live with the help of a VPN. Find details below.

How to watch the BRIT Awards from anywhere

If you're going to be outside the UK on holiday or travelling with work and don't want to miss the 2024 BRIT Awards, don't worry, as you'll still be able to watch with a VPN.

BRIT Awards 2024 nominations

Alternative/Rock Act

Blur

Bring Me The Horizon

The Rolling Stones

Young Fathers

Yussef Dayes

Group Of The Year

Blur

Chase & Status

Headie One & K-Trap

Jungle

Young Fathers

International Group Of The Year

Blink-182

Boygenius

Foo Fighters

Gabriels

Paramore

Album Of The Year

Blur - The Ballad of Darren

J Hus - Beautiful And Brutal Yard

Little Simz - NO THANK YOU

RAYE - My 21st Century Blues

Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy

Dance Act

Barry Can't Swim

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred again..

Romy

Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

CASISDEAD

Central Cee

Dave

J Hus

Little Simz

Artist Of The Year

Arlo Parks

Central Cee

Dave

Dua Lipa

Fred again..

J Hus

Jessie Ware

Little Simz

Olivia Dean

RAYE

International Artist Of The Year

Asake

Burna Boy

Caroline Polachek

CMAT

Kylie Minogue

Lana Del Rey

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

Best New Artist

Mahalia

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

RAYE

Yussef Dayes

Pop Act

Calvin Harris

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Olivia Dean

RAYE