How to watch the BRIT Awards 2024 - from anywhere

► UK date and time: The 2024 BRIT Awards will be broadcast from London's O2 Arena at 8.30pm on Saturday, March 2.
• Watch free on: — ITV1 and ITVX
• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free
This year’s BRIT Awards with Mastercard will take place on Saturday, March 2 - the first time the long-running ceremony has taken place over a weekend since it debuted back in 1977.
Artists including Foo Fighters, Paramore, Bring Me The Horizon, Blink-182, the Rolling Stones and Blur are up for awards, with the entire evening’s ceremony set to be broadcast live in the UK on ITV1 and ITVX from London’s O2 Arena from 8.30pm BST.
If you’re going to be out of the UK on the night, you'll still be able to stream all the evening's action through a VPN.
Speaking about this year’s ceremony, managing director and president of promotions at Atlantic Records and chair of the BRIT committee Damian Christian said on the official BRIT’s website: “This year's BRIT nominees really highlight the incredible breadth and diversity within British music.
"From breaking artists to returning greats, and with artists spanning so many genres, this year's shortlist really feels like it has it all.”
How to watch the 2024 BRIT Awards in the UK
The Brits will be broadcast live from the O2 in London on Saturday, March 2, with the awards kicking off at 8.30pm. If you’re in the UK, you can watch live either on ITV1 or ITVX.
If you're on holiday outside of the UK and don't want to miss the live broadcast, you can watch it live with the help of a VPN. Find details below.
How to watch the BRIT Awards from anywhere
If you're going to be outside the UK on holiday or travelling with work and don't want to miss the 2024 BRIT Awards, don't worry, as you'll still be able to watch with a VPN.
Virtual Private Networks are used to change the location of your IP address, enabling you to watch the BRITS outside of the UK. Express VPN is our service of choice and it's available with a 30-day trial.
ExpressVPN: 100% risk-free for 30 days
ExpressVPN are our top choice when it comes to VPNs. It's easy to use and boasts strong security features. They also offer a 30-day money back guarantee and an extra three months free if you sign up for an annual subscription.
How to use a VPN
1. Install a VPN. As we've mentioned above, ExpressVPN is Louder's favourite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN. If you're currently outside the UK on holiday and want to watch the BRIT Awards, just select 'UK' from the list.
3. Turn the volume up and relax. You're all set to watch the evening's entertainment live from London's O2.
BRIT Awards 2024 nominations
Alternative/Rock Act
Blur
Bring Me The Horizon
The Rolling Stones
Young Fathers
Yussef Dayes
Group Of The Year
Blur
Chase & Status
Headie One & K-Trap
Jungle
Young Fathers
International Group Of The Year
Blink-182
Boygenius
Foo Fighters
Gabriels
Paramore
Album Of The Year
Blur - The Ballad of Darren
J Hus - Beautiful And Brutal Yard
Little Simz - NO THANK YOU
RAYE - My 21st Century Blues
Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy
Dance Act
Barry Can't Swim
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred again..
Romy
Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act
CASISDEAD
Central Cee
Dave
J Hus
Little Simz
Artist Of The Year
Arlo Parks
Central Cee
Dave
Dua Lipa
Fred again..
J Hus
Jessie Ware
Little Simz
Olivia Dean
RAYE
International Artist Of The Year
Asake
Burna Boy
Caroline Polachek
CMAT
Kylie Minogue
Lana Del Rey
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift
Best New Artist
Mahalia
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
RAYE
Yussef Dayes
Pop Act
Calvin Harris
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Olivia Dean
RAYE