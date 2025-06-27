How to watch Weezer at Glastonbury 2025, from anywhere in the world

How to watch Weezer at Glastonbury (Image credit: Brendan Walter) Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025

Time: 15.30-16.30 BST

UK coverage - free on BBC iPlayer

Weezer are set to play the Other Stage at Glastonbury on Saturday night, with the band locked in for an hour-long set – their first time back at the festival since 1995! Anticipation is high for what will hopefully be a classic set for the pop rock icons' as they continue to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their iconic Blue Album.

Want to know how to watch Weezer at Glastonbury from the comfort of your sofa? If you're in the UK you can head straight to BBC iPlayer. And even if you’re out of the country on holiday, you’ll still be able to stream Weezer live through a VPN.

Recent 2025 setlists have been Blue Album-heavy, including Buddy Holly, My Name Is Jonas and Say It Ain't So, alongside modern classics like Hashpipe and Island In The Sun, so Weezer's Glasto set should be a real crowd pleaser.

The Other Stage is also set to host performances by artists including Deftones, Turnstile, Amyl & The Sniffers, Wolf Alice and The Prodigy over a particularly rocking Glastonbury weekend.

You can find out way more information about line-ups, broadcasters, stage times, the weather and more on our dedicated how to watch Glastonbury 2025 page.

How to watch Weezer at Glastonbury in the UK

Weezer will take to the Other Stage at 15.30 BST for an hour-long performance. If you’re in the UK and have a TV licence, you can watch everything live via the BBC iPlayer.

If you're on holiday outside of the UK and don't want to miss the live show, you can watch it live with the help of a VPN. Find details below.

How to watch from anywhere

If you're going to be outside the UK on holiday or travelling with work and don't want to miss Weezer at Glasto, don't worry, as you'll still be able to watch with a VPN.

Have Weezer played Glastonbury before?

It's been 30 long years since Weezer last graced Glastonbury with their presence, right at the height of their Buddy Holly fame. The Blue Album, featuring said song, alongside Weezer classics such as Say It Ain't So and My Name Is Jonas. Tracks from that album occupied a good 50% of their '95 Glasto set, which you can watch in the clip above.

For Weezer's 2025 Glastonbury performance, we're hoping they revisit a good chunk of the Blue Album-era, alongside modern bangers like Beverley Hills and Pork And Beans. Whatever they play, they are sure to bring plenty of singalong moments to Worthy Farm.

Weezer's 2025 plans

It's safe to say that Weezer have been incredibly busy since their 1994 Blue Album debut, releasing an astonishing 14 albums in 31 years. In 2024 they spent a good chunk of the year touring in celebration of the Blue Album's 30th anniversary, including a surprisingly awesome tour alongside Smashing Pumpkins.

They released a Super Deluxe edition of that iconic album in November 2024.

While there's no news of any fresh Weezer music on the horizon - they're 14 albums deep now, give them a break - it's been reported the band is working on a mokumentary film about a rivalry between Weezer and Keanu Reeves' alt-rock band Dogstar. So there's that...

Much of the remainder of 2025 will be taken up by extensive touring of Europe and the US, where Blue Album anniversary celebrations will continue.

Who else is playing Glastonbury?

The Glastonbury 2025 line-up (Image credit: Glastonbury)

Pyramid Stage

FRIDAY, JUNE 27

The 1975: 22:15 - 23:45

Biffy Clyro: 20:15 - 21:15

Alanis Morissette: 18:15 - 19:15

TBA: 16:55 - 17:30

Burning Spear: 15:00 - 16:00

CMAT: 13:30 - 14:30

Supergrass: 12:00 - 13:00

SATURDAY, JUNE 28

Neil Young & The Chrome Hearts: 22:00 - 23:45

Raye: 20:00 - 21:00

Patchwork: 18:15 - 19:15

John Fogerty: 16:30 - 17:30

The Script: 15:00 - 16:00

Brandi Carlile: 13:30 - 14:30

Kaiser Chiefs: 12:00 - 13:00

SUNDAY, JUNE 29

Olivia Rodrigo: 21:45 - 23:15

Noah Kahan: 19:45 - 20:45

Nile Rogers & Chic: 18:00 - 19:00

Rod Stewart: 15:45 - 17:15

The Libertines: 14:00 - 15:00

Celeste: 12:30 - 13:30

The Selecter: 11:15 - 12:00

Other Stage

FRIDAY, JUNE 27

Loyle Carner: 22:30 - 23:45

Busta Rhymes: 20:30 - 21:30

Gracie Abrams: 18:45 - 19:45

Franz Ferdinand: 17:15 - 18:15

Wet Leg: 15:45 - 16:45

Inhaler: 14:15 - 15:15

Rizzle Kicks: 13:00 - 13:45

Fabio & Grooverider & The Outlook Orchestra: 11:30 - 12:30

SATURDAY, JUNE 28

Charli XCX: 22:30 - 23:45

Deftones: 20:30 - 21:30

Ezra Collective: 18:45 - 19:45

Amyl & The Sniffers: 17:00 - 18:00

Weezer: 15:30 - 16:30

Beabadoobee: 14:00 - 15:00

Good Neighbours: 12:45 - 13:30

Alessi Rose: 11:30 - 12:15

SUNDAY, JUNE 29

The Prodigy: 21:45 - 23:15

Wolf Alice: 19:45 - 20:45

Snow Patrol: 18:00 - 19:00

Turnstile: 16:30 - 17:30

Joy Crookes: 15:00 - 15:45

Shaboozey: 13:45 - 14:30

Nadine Shah: 12:30 - 13:15

Louis Dunford: 11:15 - 12:00

West Holts Stage

FRIDAY, JUNE 27

Maribou State: 22:15 - 23:45

Badbadnotgood: 20:30 - 21:30

Denzel Curry: 19:00 - 20:00

En Vogue: 17:30 - 18:30

Vieux Farka Toure: 16:00 - 17:00

Glass Beams: 14:30 - 15:25

Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso: 13:00 - 14:00

Corto.Alto: 11:30 - 12:30

SATURDAY, JUNE 28

Doechii: 22:15 - 23:45

Amaarae: 20:30 - 21:30

Greentea Peng: 19:00 - 20:00

Yussef Dayes: 17:30 - 18:30

Kneecap: 16:00 - 17:00

Bob Vylan: 14:30 - 15:30

Nilüfer Yanya: 13:00 - 14:00

Infinity Song: 11:30 - 12:30

SUNDAY, JUNE 29

Overmono: 21:45 - 23:15

Parcels: 20:00 - 21:00

The Brian Jonestown Massacre: 18:30 - 19:30

Goat: 17:00 - 18:00

Black Uhuru: 15:30 - 16:30

Cymande: 14:00 - 15:00

Abel Selaocoe & The Bantu Ensemble: 12:30 - 13:30

Thandii: 11:00 - 12:00

Woodsies

FRIDAY, JUNE 27

Four Tet: 22:30 - 23:45

Floating Points: 21:00 - 22:00

Pinkpantheress: 19:30 - 20:30

Blossoms: 18:00 - 19:00

Lola Young: 16:30 - 17:30

Shed Seven: 15:15 - 16:00

Fat Dog: 14:00 - 14:45

Myles Smith: 12:45 - 13:30

TBA: 11:30 - 12:15

SATURDAY, JUNE 28

Scissor Sisters: 22:30 - 23:45

Tom Odell: 21:00 - 22:00

Father John Misty: 19:30 - 20:30

TV On The Radio: 18:00 - 19:00

Nova Twins: 16:30 - 17:30

Jade: 15:15 - 16:00

Fcukers: 14:00 - 14:45

Sorry: 12:45 - 13:30

The Amazons: 11:30 - 12:15

SUNDAY, JUNE 29

Jorja Smith: 21:30 - 22:45

AJ Tracey: 20:00 - 21:00

St. Vincent: 18:30 - 19:30

Black Country, New Road: 17:00 - 18:00

Djo: 15:30 - 16:30

Sprints: 14:00 - 15:00

Gurriers: 12:30 - 13:30

Westside Cowboy: 11:15 - 12:00

The Park Stage

FRIDAY, JUNE 27

Anohni And The Johnsons: 23:00 - 00:15

Self Esteem: 21:15 - 22:15

Wunderhorse: 19:30 - 20:30

Osees: 18:00 - 19:00

English Teacher: 16:30 - 17:30

Faye Webster: 15:15 - 16:00

Jalen Ngonda: 14:00 - 14:45

John Glacier: 12:45 - 13:30

Horsegirl: 10:30 - 12:10

SATURDAY, JUNE 28

Caribou: 23:00 - 00:15

Beth Gibbons: 21:15 - 22:15

TBA: 19:30 - 22:30

Gary Numan: 18:00 - 19:00

Pa Salieu: 16:45 - 17:30

Lucy Dacus: 15:30 - 16:15

Japanese Breakfast: 14:00 - 15:00

Ichiko Aoba: 12:45 - 13:30

Yann Tiersen: 11:10 - 12:10

SUNDAY, JUNE 29

The Maccabees: 21:15 - 22:30

Future Islands: 19:35 - 20:35

Kae Tempest: 18:00 - 19:00

Girl In Red: 16:30 - 17:30

Royel Otis: 15:15 - 16:00

Katy J Pearson: 14:00 - 14:45

Geordie Greep: 12:45 - 13:30

Melin Melyn: 11:30 - 12:15

Visit the official Glastonbury website for a full list of stages and artists.

