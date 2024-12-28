"Rock and roll is all about being defiant." Do rappers belong in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? Absolutely, says Offspring guitarist Noodles

The Offspring doubt they'll ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll of Fame – but they admit it would be cool to get that kind of recognition.

The pop punk heroes say the fact they've never won any major awards in their long career, despite huge success in terms of chart positions and record sales, means the chances of the Rock Hall considering them at all is pretty unlikely.

But unlike a lot of other artists, they won't dismiss the Rock Hall as meaningless. In fact, they'd quite like to be included.

Guitarist Kevin 'Noodles' Wasserman tells Tuna On Toast: "So many great bands have been snubbed, it's almost kind of more elite to be in that club, it can be argued.

"I think would be a great honour to be in it, but I'm not gonna hold my breath."

Frontman Dexter Holland agrees, saying: "We've never won any awards. We haven't gotten a Grammy, we've never been on the cover of Rolling Stone, any of that stuff.

"So I don't know if that's on the cards for us. But I mean, sure, it'd be nice to be recognised."

As for the perception that the Rock Hall has diluted it's importance by including artists from musical genres other than rock and roll, Noodles says that argument doesn't make sense.

He adds: "I think rock and roll should be inclusive. Willie Nelson people think of him as a country artist. 'Doesn't he belong in the Country Hall Of Fame?'

"You know, screw that. He also writes great songs. He rocks in his own way. So does Dolly Parton, of course.

"There are all the hip-hop guys. Like when NWA was inducted, people came out of the woodwork for that. That's great. They're punk as hell. They were defiant. That's what rock and roll is all about – being defiant."

The Offspring will play a UK arena tour in 2025.

Interview The Offspring - Band History - New Album Supercharged - Ed Sheeran - Rock N Roll HOF - YouTube Watch On

Nov 10: Utilita Arena, Cardiff

Nov 14: The O2, London

Nov 15: Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Nov 16: AO Arena, Manchester

Nov 18: OVO Hydro, Glasgow