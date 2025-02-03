“I am...really happy to be here.” Watch the cringe-inducing moment an interviewer mistakes Spiritbox singer Courtney LaPlante for Poppy on the Grammys red carpet - and Courtney's classy response

Spiritbox vocalist Courtney LaPlante was mistaken for Poppy at the Grammy Awards this weekend.

LaPlante got incorrectly introduced as the US genre-smashing solo act in a video interview on the red carpet on Sunday (February 2).

Poppy was also in attendance because Suffocate, her collaboration track with hardcore band Knocked Loose, had been nominated for the Best Metal Performance trophy.

Spiritbox had their song Cellar Door in contention for the same prize, alongside other tracks by Judas Priest, Gojira and Metallica. Gojira ultimately won with their version of Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça Ira!), which they performed at the Olympic Games opening ceremony in the summer.

Despite the incorrect introduction, LaPlante runs with it. “I am Poppy,” she ‘confirms’ to the interviewer, “and I am really happy to be here nominated with Knocked Loose. I really hope we win.”

LaPlante then uses the moment to make an important point about the Grammys’ Best Metal Performance category, noting that no woman has taken that award home in its 35-year history.

“I was actually nominated in, I believe, 2020,” the singer adds, continuing to pretend to be Poppy. (Poppy was actually nominated for Best Metal Performance in 2021 with her song Bloodmoney.) “Really happy to be here again; would love to take home the Grammy for Knocked Loose and myself because I would be the first woman to win this award.”

When she’s asked how many women have been nominated for Best Metal Performance, LaPlante takes the opportunity to give a shout-out to herself. “I actually haven’t looked at that but I just always know that it’s time for one of us to win. I hope it’s me or Spiritbox and Courtney.”

Watch the full video interview, and try not to cringe, below.

Although Spiritbox didn’t take home an award over the weekend, the band have plenty to be excited for. They’ll embark on a headline tour of Europe this month, which will include their biggest-ever UK headline show at the 10,000-capacity Alexandra Palace in London. They’ll then tour North America from April. See dates and details via their website.

The Canadians will also release their highly anticipated second album Tsunami Sea on March 7.

As for Poppy, she put out new album Negative Spaces in November and will begin her They’re All Around Us tour of North America next month. See dates and details via the singer’s website.