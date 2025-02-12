Soundgarden, Oasis, The White Stripes, Joy Division/New Order among new nominees for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Soundgarden, Oasis, The White Stripes and Joy Division/New Order have been selected for the longlist of artists eligible for inclusion into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame this year.



They're joined on the 14-strong list of nominees by Bad Company, The Black Crowes, Billy Idol, Joe Cocker, Mariah Carey, OutKast, Cindy Lauper, Phish and more.



Artists become eligible for nomination into the 'prestigious' institution 25 years after the release of their first commercial recording.



Fans are now invited to cast their votes for the acts they deem most worthy of inclusion, with the shortlist of nominees to be revealed in April.

On this day last year, Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher expressed his sentiments towards the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame when the Manchester band were nominated, writing on X, “Fuck the Rock n Roll hall of fame its full of BUMBACLARTS LG x.” When a follower suggested that the singer is already keeping "rock n roll alive", the singer responded, "You know it I don’t need some wank award by some geriatric in a cowboy hat."



In October, Ozzy Osbourne, Foreigner and Peter Frampton were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame at the awards ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio.



On the night, Ozzy kept his speech mercifully short.

Speaking from a throne adorned by a vast pair of bat wings, the Prince Of Darkness said, "Well, here we are. You know what? I can’t believe I’m here myself. Let me get the thank yous out of the way, because I’m not going to bore you with a long, drawn-out fucking monologue. I’d like to thank whoever voted me into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for my solo work. A great thank you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you."