Soundgarden, Oasis, The White Stripes, Joy Division/New Order among new nominees for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

By
published

Bad Company, The Black Crowes, Billy Idol and Mariah Carey are also on the longlist of artists nominated for the Rock Hall in 2025

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2025 nominees
(Image credit:  MPIRock/MediaPunch via Getty Images | Fred Duval/FilmMagic | Gie Knaeps/Getty Images | Chris Mills/Redferns)

Soundgarden, Oasis, The White Stripes and Joy Division/New Order have been selected for the longlist of artists eligible for inclusion into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame this year.

They're joined on the 14-strong list of nominees by Bad Company, The Black Crowes, Billy Idol, Joe Cocker, Mariah Carey, OutKast, Cindy Lauper, Phish and more.

Artists become eligible for nomination into the 'prestigious' institution 25 years after the release of their first commercial recording.

Fans are now invited to cast their votes for the acts they deem most worthy of inclusion, with the shortlist of nominees to be revealed in April.

On this day last year, Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher expressed his sentiments towards the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame when the Manchester band were nominated, writing on X, “Fuck the Rock n Roll hall of fame its full of BUMBACLARTS LG x.” When a follower suggested that the singer is already keeping "rock n roll alive", the singer responded, "You know it I don’t need some wank award by some geriatric in a cowboy hat."

In October, Ozzy Osbourne, Foreigner and Peter Frampton were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame at the awards ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio.

On the night, Ozzy kept his speech mercifully short.

Speaking from a throne adorned by a vast pair of bat wings, the Prince Of Darkness said, "Well, here we are. You know what? I can’t believe I’m here myself. Let me get the thank yous out of the way, because I’m not going to bore you with a long, drawn-out fucking monologue. I’d like to thank whoever voted me into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for my solo work. A great thank you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you."

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.

More news
Letlive in 2025

“I think this is all happening out of necessity. The boys and I have expressed our need to play music again.” Letlive announce 2025 reunion tour with US, UK, Europe and Australia dates
Metal Hammer issue 397 with Lacuna Coil on the cover and a signed art card

Lacuna Coil fans! Pick up this exclusive Metal Hammer bundle with an art card signed by Cristina and Andrea, only available here
Letlive in 2025

“I think this is all happening out of necessity. The boys and I have expressed our need to play music again.” Letlive announce 2025 reunion tour with US, UK, Europe and Australia dates
See more latest