Gojira, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and St. Vincent win the rock and metal prizes at the Grammys

Gojira, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and St. Vincent are among the winners at this year's Grammy Awards, held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Gojira's prize came in the Best Metal Performance category and was awarded for the band's extraordinary rendition of the French Revolution-era song Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça Ira!) – performed alongside French-Swiss mezzo-soprano Marina Viotti – which was a highlight of last year's Olympic opening ceremony in Paris.

Gojira triumphed over a shortlist that also included Judas Priest's Crown Of Horns, Metallica's Screaming Suicide, Spiritbox's Cellar Door and Suffocate, last year's collaboration between Knocked Loose and Poppy.

One of the night's big winners was Anne Clark, aka St. Vincent, who triumphed in three categories. She picked up the Best Rock Song (for Broken Man), Best Alternative Music Performance (Flea) and Best Alternative Music Album (All Born Screaming) against competition that included Pearl Jam, Green Day, Nick Cave and Kim Gordon.

Elsewhere it was a triumph for some of rock's eldest statesmen, as The Beatles' Now And Then the unfinished John Lennon demo turned into a 'new' Beatles song after WingNut Films, the production company owned by filmmaker Peter Jackson, was able to restore the audio – won the Best Rock Performance gong.

The Best Rock Album Grammy went to the Rolling Stones for their well-received Hackney Diamonds album. The other albums on the shortlist were Romance by Fontaines D.C., Saviors by Green Day, Tangk by Idles, Dark Matter by Pearl Jam and Jack White's No Name.

