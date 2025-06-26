How to watch The 1975 live at Glastonbury - no matter where you are

How to watch The 1975 at Glastonbury Date: Friday, June 27, 2025

Time: 22.15pm BST

UK coverage - free on BBC iPlayer

Watch iPlayer anywhere: Unblock iPlayer with Nord VPN's 30-day trial.

With their first ever Glastonbury headlining set, The 1975 will hit the Pyramid Stage on Friday night, with an hour and a half long set of all their hits.

It'll be the third time the band have played Glastonbury, and the first time since back in 2016 when they took to The Other Stage. For UK viewers, you'll be able to catch their set from the comfort of your living room via the BBC's iPlayer at 22:15. If you happen to be out of the country that day, however, don't worry because you can still catch their first headline set at Glasto using a VPN.

To mark their first headline set, The 1975 are asking fans to submit their memories of the band, be it images or videos, which could result in fans' material being used in a video during their Glastonbury set. If you want to contribute, you can find the form here.

It's not just The 1975 playing either, you can also catch Biffy Clyro, Alanis Morissette, and loads more great artists playing the Friday at Glasto.

If you want to get more info on other bands playing, check out our how to watch Glastonbury 2025 page.

How to watch The 1975 at Glastonbury in the UK

The 1975 will be hitting the Pyramid Stage at 22:15 BST for an hour and a half long performance. For those watching from the UK with a TV licence, you can catch the whole set on the BBC iPlayer. The set will also be broadcast live on BBC One and on BBC Radio One.

If you happen to be on holiday that weekend and still want to catch the show, you can still use a VPN to watch it live. Check out our how to use a VPN section for more info.

How to watch from anywhere

If you're going to be outside the UK and don't want to miss out on what will no doubt be a career topping set from The 1975, don't worry, you can still get in on the action with a VPN.

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network to give it's proper name, obscures the location of your IP address, telling the website you're visiting that your computer is actually in the UK and not somewhere abroad. Our VPN of choice is NordVPN, and to sweeten the deal for you it's currently available with 72% off the usual price - and there's a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN

1. Install your VPN. As we've mentioned above, Nord VPN is Louder's favourite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN. If you're currently outside the UK on holiday and want to watch The 1975's set, just select 'UK' from the list.

3. Turn the volume up and relax. You're all set to watch The 1975's 90-minute set live from Glastonbury.

Have The 1975 played Glastonbury before?

2025 will mark the third time The 1975 have played Glastonbury, and the first time they've headlined as they top the bill on Friday.

The last time The 1975 played Glasto was way back in 2016, when they shared The Other Half Stage alongside New Order and Chvrches. They'd previously played Glastonbury in 2014, not long after the release of their debut self-titled album.

The 1975's 2025 plans

It's been widely reported that the Glastonbury headliner will be The 1975's only live performance of 2025. The day after they play, they'll release a live album titled Still... At Their Very Best (Live From The AO Arena, Manchester, 17.02.24).

News of a new studio album has emerged in recent months, but there's no date yet on when it will be completed, and the band's manager reported that they are taking their time with it. We can't imagine it will be released this year, but hopefully we'll get some new music from the band next year, as well as an even bigger tour to support it.

The 1975's most recent studio album was 2022's Being Funny in a Foreign Language.

The 1975 - Robbers at Glastonbury 2014 - YouTube Watch On

Who else is playing Glastonbury?

The Glastonbury 2025 line-up (Image credit: Glastonbury)

PYRAMID STAGE: FRIDAY, JUNE 27

The 1975: 22:15 - 23:45

Biffy Clyro: 20:15 - 21:15

Alanis Morissette: 18:15 - 19:15

TBA: 16:55 - 17:30

Burning Spear: 15:00 - 16:00

CMAT: 13:30 - 14:30

Supergrass: 12:00 - 13:00

PYRAMID STAGE: SATURDAY, JUNE 28

Neil Young & The Chrome Hearts: 22:00 - 23:45

Raye: 20:00 - 21:00

Patchwork: 18:15 - 19:15

John Fogerty: 16:30 - 17:30

The Script: 15:00 - 16:00

Brandi Carlile: 13:30 - 14:30

Kaiser Chiefs: 12:00 - 13:00

PYRAMID STAGE: SUNDAY, JUNE 29

Olivia Rodrigo: 21:45 - 23:15

Noah Kahan: 19:45 - 20:45

Nile Rogers & Chic: 18:00 - 19:00

Rod Stewart: 15:45 - 17:15

The Libertines: 14:00 - 15:00

Celeste: 12:30 - 13:30

The Selecter: 11:15 - 12:00

OTHER STAGE: FRIDAY, JUNE 27

Loyle Carner: 22:30 - 23:45

Busta Rhymes: 20:30 - 21:30

Gracie Abrams: 18:45 - 19:45

Franz Ferdinand: 17:15 - 18:15

Wet Leg: 15:45 - 16:45

Inhaler: 14:15 - 15:15

Rizzle Kicks: 13:00 - 13:45

Fabio & Grooverider & The Outlook Orchestra: 11:30 - 12:30

OTHER STAGE: SATURDAY, JUNE 28

Charli XCX: 22:30 - 23:45

Deftones: 20:30 - 21:30

Ezra Collective: 18:45 - 19:45

Amyl & The Sniffers: 17:00 - 18:00

Weezer: 15:30 - 16:30

Beabadoobee: 14:00 - 15:00

Good Neighbours: 12:45 - 13:30

Alessi Rose: 11:30 - 12:15

OTHER STAGE: SUNDAY, JUNE 29

The Prodigy: 21:45 - 23:15

Wolf Alice: 19:45 - 20:45

Snow Patrol: 18:00 - 19:00

Turnstile: 16:30 - 17:30

Joy Crookes: 15:00 - 15:45

Shaboozey: 13:45 - 14:30

Nadine Shah: 12:30 - 13:15

Louis Dunford: 11:15 - 12:00

WEST HOLTS STAGE: FRIDAY, JUNE 27

Maribou State: 22:15 - 23:45

Badbadnotgood: 20:30 - 21:30

Denzel Curry: 19:00 - 20:00

En Vogue: 17:30 - 18:30

Vieux Farka Toure: 16:00 - 17:00

Glass Beams: 14:30 - 15:25

Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso: 13:00 - 14:00

Corto.Alto: 11:30 - 12:30

WEST HOLTS STAGE: SATURDAY, JUNE 28

Doechii: 22:15 - 23:45

Amaarae: 20:30 - 21:30

Greentea Peng: 19:00 - 20:00

Yussef Dayes: 17:30 - 18:30

Kneecap: 16:00 - 17:00

Bob Vylan: 14:30 - 15:30

Nilüfer Yanya: 13:00 - 14:00

Infinity Song: 11:30 - 12:30

WEST HOLTS STAGE: SUNDAY, JUNE 29

Overmono: 21:45 - 23:15

Parcels: 20:00 - 21:00

The Brian Jonestown Massacre: 18:30 - 19:30

Goat: 17:00 - 18:00

Black Uhuru: 15:30 - 16:30

Cymande: 14:00 - 15:00

Abel Selaocoe & The Bantu Ensemble: 12:30 - 13:30

Thandii: 11:00 - 12:00

WOODSIES: FRIDAY, JUNE 27

Four Tet: 22:30 - 23:45

Floating Points: 21:00 - 22:00

Pinkpantheress: 19:30 - 20:30

Blossoms: 18:00 - 19:00

Lola Young: 16:30 - 17:30

Shed Seven: 15:15 - 16:00

Fat Dog: 14:00 - 14:45

Myles Smith: 12:45 - 13:30

TBA: 11:30 - 12:15

WOODSIES: SATURDAY, JUNE 28

Scissor Sisters: 22:30 - 23:45

Tom Odell: 21:00 - 22:00

Father John Misty: 19:30 - 20:30

TV On The Radio: 18:00 - 19:00

Nova Twins: 16:30 - 17:30

Jade: 15:15 - 16:00

Fcukers: 14:00 - 14:45

Sorry: 12:45 - 13:30

The Amazons: 11:30 - 12:15

WOODSIES: SUNDAY, JUNE 29

Jorja Smith: 21:30 - 22:45

AJ Tracey: 20:00 - 21:00

St. Vincent: 18:30 - 19:30

Black Country, New Road: 17:00 - 18:00

Djo: 15:30 - 16:30

Sprints: 14:00 - 15:00

Gurriers: 12:30 - 13:30

Westside Cowboy: 11:15 - 12:00

THE PARK STAGE: FRIDAY, JUNE 27

Anohni And The Johnsons: 23:00 - 00:15

Self Esteem: 21:15 - 22:15

Wunderhorse: 19:30 - 20:30

Osees: 18:00 - 19:00

English Teacher: 16:30 - 17:30

Faye Webster: 15:15 - 16:00

Jalen Ngonda: 14:00 - 14:45

John Glacier: 12:45 - 13:30

Horsegirl: 10:30 - 12:10

THE PARK STAGE: SATURDAY, JUNE 28

Caribou: 23:00 - 00:15

Beth Gibbons: 21:15 - 22:15

TBA: 19:30 - 22:30

Gary Numan: 18:00 - 19:00

Pa Salieu: 16:45 - 17:30

Lucy Dacus: 15:30 - 16:15

Japanese Breakfast: 14:00 - 15:00

Ichiko Aoba: 12:45 - 13:30

Yann Tiersen: 11:10 - 12:10

THE PARK STAGE: SUNDAY, JUNE 29

The Maccabees: 21:15 - 22:30

Future Islands: 19:35 - 20:35

Kae Tempest: 18:00 - 19:00

Girl In Red: 16:30 - 17:30

Royel Otis: 15:15 - 16:00

Katy J Pearson: 14:00 - 14:45

Geordie Greep: 12:45 - 13:30

Melin Melyn: 11:30 - 12:15

Visit the official Glastonbury website for a full list of stages and artists.

