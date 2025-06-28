How to watch The Prodigy at Glastonbury 2025 from anywhere
The Prodigy will headline The Other Stage at Glastonbury on Sunday night - here's how you can watch their set no matter where you are
Date: Sunday, June 29, 2025
Time: 9.45pm BST
UK coverage - free on BBC iPlayer
Watch iPlayer anywhere: Unblock iPlayer with Nord VPN's 30-day trial + get an Amazon Gift Card.
The Prodigy will play at Glastonbury on Sunday night, with Liam Howlett and co. headlining The Other Stage for the second time in their career.
Sunday's performance will be the fourth time in total that The Prodigy have appeared at Glastonbury and if you can't make it to Worthy Farm, you can enjoy their set on the BBC's iPlayer from 21.45 BST. And even if you’re going to be out of the country on Sunday night, you’ll still be able to stream the event live through a VPN.
Also appearing on The Other Stage on Sunday are Wolf Alice, Snow Patrol, Turnstile, Joy Crookes, Shaboozey:, Nadine Shah, and Louis Dunford.
You can find out way more information about line-ups, broadcasters, stage times, the weather and more on our dedicated how to watch Glastonbury 2025 page.
How to watch The Prodigy at Glastonbury in the UK
The Prodigy will headline The Other Stage at 21:45 BST for a 90-minute set on Sunday night. If you’re in the UK and have a TV licence, you can watch everything live via the BBC iPlayer.
If you're on holiday outside of the UK and don't want to miss the live show, you can watch it live with the help of a VPN. Find details below.
How to watch from anywhere
If you're going to be outside the UK on holiday or travelling with work and don't want to miss The Prodigy headline set at Glasto, don't worry, as you'll still be able to watch with a VPN.
Virtual Private Networks are used to change the location of your IP address, enabling you to watch Glastonbury outside of the UK. Nord VPN is Louder's service of choice and it's currently available with 72% off the usual price - and there's a 30-day money back guarantee. You can also get an Amazon gift card if you sign up to one of Nord's two-year packages.
NordVPN: 30-day money-back guarantee
NordVPN is our top choice VPN right now. It's easy to use and boasts strong security features. All plans offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, and there's currently 72% off the usual price right now. You can also get an Amazon gift card if you sign up to a 2-year plan.
How to use a VPN
1. Install a VPN. As we've mentioned above, Nord VPN is Louder's favourite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN. If you're currently outside the UK on holiday and want to watch The prodigy's headline set, just select 'UK' from the list.
3. Turn the volume up and relax. You're all set to watch The Prodigy's 90-minute Glastonbury set.
Have The Prodigy played Glastonbury before?
The Prodigy made their Glastonbury debut back in 1995 when they played on the NME Stage. The band returned in 1997 for a Pyramid Stage slot, with their last appearance taking place in 2009 when they headlined The Other Stage.
The Prodigy's 2025 plans
Following Glastonbury, The Prodigy will continue their European tour before returning to the UK for appearances at the Y Not Festival and Kendal Calling at the beginning on August.
Just last week, it was announced that The Prodigy would tour the UK and Ireland in 2026 with special guest Carl Cox, with dates planned in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff, Bournemouth, Leeds, London, Belfast and Dublin.
Who else is playing Glastonbury?
Pyramid Stage
FRIDAY, JUNE 27
The 1975: 22:15 - 23:45
Biffy Clyro: 20:15 - 21:15
Alanis Morissette: 18:15 - 19:15
TBA: 16:55 - 17:30
Burning Spear: 15:00 - 16:00
CMAT: 13:30 - 14:30
Supergrass: 12:00 - 13:00
SATURDAY, JUNE 28
Neil Young & The Chrome Hearts: 22:00 - 23:45
Raye: 20:00 - 21:00
Patchwork: 18:15 - 19:15
John Fogerty: 16:30 - 17:30
The Script: 15:00 - 16:00
Brandi Carlile: 13:30 - 14:30
Kaiser Chiefs: 12:00 - 13:00
SUNDAY, JUNE 29
Olivia Rodrigo: 21:45 - 23:15
Noah Kahan: 19:45 - 20:45
Nile Rogers & Chic: 18:00 - 19:00
Rod Stewart: 15:45 - 17:15
The Libertines: 14:00 - 15:00
Celeste: 12:30 - 13:30
The Selecter: 11:15 - 12:00
Other Stage
FRIDAY, JUNE 27
Loyle Carner: 22:30 - 23:45
Busta Rhymes: 20:30 - 21:30
Gracie Abrams: 18:45 - 19:45
Franz Ferdinand: 17:15 - 18:15
Wet Leg: 15:45 - 16:45
Inhaler: 14:15 - 15:15
Rizzle Kicks: 13:00 - 13:45
Fabio & Grooverider & The Outlook Orchestra: 11:30 - 12:30
SATURDAY, JUNE 28
Charli XCX: 22:30 - 23:45
Deftones: 20:30 - 21:30
Ezra Collective: 18:45 - 19:45
Amyl & The Sniffers: 17:00 - 18:00
Weezer: 15:30 - 16:30
Beabadoobee: 14:00 - 15:00
Good Neighbours: 12:45 - 13:30
Alessi Rose: 11:30 - 12:15
SUNDAY, JUNE 29
The Prodigy: 21:45 - 23:15
Wolf Alice: 19:45 - 20:45
Snow Patrol: 18:00 - 19:00
Turnstile: 16:30 - 17:30
Joy Crookes: 15:00 - 15:45
Shaboozey: 13:45 - 14:30
Nadine Shah: 12:30 - 13:15
Louis Dunford: 11:15 - 12:00
West Holts Stage
FRIDAY, JUNE 27
Maribou State: 22:15 - 23:45
Badbadnotgood: 20:30 - 21:30
Denzel Curry: 19:00 - 20:00
En Vogue: 17:30 - 18:30
Vieux Farka Toure: 16:00 - 17:00
Glass Beams: 14:30 - 15:25
Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso: 13:00 - 14:00
Corto.Alto: 11:30 - 12:30
SATURDAY, JUNE 28
Doechii: 22:15 - 23:45
Amaarae: 20:30 - 21:30
Greentea Peng: 19:00 - 20:00
Yussef Dayes: 17:30 - 18:30
Kneecap: 16:00 - 17:00
Bob Vylan: 14:30 - 15:30
Nilüfer Yanya: 13:00 - 14:00
Infinity Song: 11:30 - 12:30
SUNDAY, JUNE 29
Overmono: 21:45 - 23:15
Parcels: 20:00 - 21:00
The Brian Jonestown Massacre: 18:30 - 19:30
Goat: 17:00 - 18:00
Black Uhuru: 15:30 - 16:30
Cymande: 14:00 - 15:00
Abel Selaocoe & The Bantu Ensemble: 12:30 - 13:30
Thandii: 11:00 - 12:00
Woodsies
FRIDAY, JUNE 27
Four Tet: 22:30 - 23:45
Floating Points: 21:00 - 22:00
Pinkpantheress: 19:30 - 20:30
Blossoms: 18:00 - 19:00
Lola Young: 16:30 - 17:30
Shed Seven: 15:15 - 16:00
Fat Dog: 14:00 - 14:45
Myles Smith: 12:45 - 13:30
TBA: 11:30 - 12:15
SATURDAY, JUNE 28
Scissor Sisters: 22:30 - 23:45
Tom Odell: 21:00 - 22:00
Father John Misty: 19:30 - 20:30
TV On The Radio: 18:00 - 19:00
Nova Twins: 16:30 - 17:30
Jade: 15:15 - 16:00
Fcukers: 14:00 - 14:45
Sorry: 12:45 - 13:30
The Amazons: 11:30 - 12:15
SUNDAY, JUNE 29
Jorja Smith: 21:30 - 22:45
AJ Tracey: 20:00 - 21:00
St. Vincent: 18:30 - 19:30
Black Country, New Road: 17:00 - 18:00
Djo: 15:30 - 16:30
Sprints: 14:00 - 15:00
Gurriers: 12:30 - 13:30
Westside Cowboy: 11:15 - 12:00
The Park Stage
FRIDAY, JUNE 27
Anohni And The Johnsons: 23:00 - 00:15
Self Esteem: 21:15 - 22:15
Wunderhorse: 19:30 - 20:30
Osees: 18:00 - 19:00
English Teacher: 16:30 - 17:30
Faye Webster: 15:15 - 16:00
Jalen Ngonda: 14:00 - 14:45
John Glacier: 12:45 - 13:30
Horsegirl: 10:30 - 12:10
SATURDAY, JUNE 28
Caribou: 23:00 - 00:15
Beth Gibbons: 21:15 - 22:15
TBA: 19:30 - 22:30
Gary Numan: 18:00 - 19:00
Pa Salieu: 16:45 - 17:30
Lucy Dacus: 15:30 - 16:15
Japanese Breakfast: 14:00 - 15:00
Ichiko Aoba: 12:45 - 13:30
Yann Tiersen: 11:10 - 12:10
SUNDAY, JUNE 29
The Maccabees: 21:15 - 22:30
Future Islands: 19:35 - 20:35
Kae Tempest: 18:00 - 19:00
Girl In Red: 16:30 - 17:30
Royel Otis: 15:15 - 16:00
Katy J Pearson: 14:00 - 14:45
Geordie Greep: 12:45 - 13:30
Melin Melyn: 11:30 - 12:15
Visit the official Glastonbury website for a full list of stages and artists.
