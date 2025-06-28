How to watch The Prodigy at Glastonbury 2025 from anywhere

How to watch The Prodigy at Glastonbury Date: Sunday, June 29, 2025

Time: 9.45pm BST

UK coverage - free on BBC iPlayer

The Prodigy will play at Glastonbury on Sunday night, with Liam Howlett and co. headlining The Other Stage for the second time in their career.

Sunday's performance will be the fourth time in total that The Prodigy have appeared at Glastonbury and if you can't make it to Worthy Farm, you can enjoy their set on the BBC's iPlayer from 21.45 BST. And even if you’re going to be out of the country on Sunday night, you’ll still be able to stream the event live through a VPN.

Also appearing on The Other Stage on Sunday are Wolf Alice, Snow Patrol, Turnstile, Joy Crookes, Shaboozey:, Nadine Shah, and Louis Dunford.

You can find out way more information about line-ups, broadcasters, stage times, the weather and more on our dedicated how to watch Glastonbury 2025 page.

How to watch The Prodigy at Glastonbury in the UK

The Prodigy will headline The Other Stage at 21:45 BST for a 90-minute set on Sunday night. If you’re in the UK and have a TV licence, you can watch everything live via the BBC iPlayer.

If you're on holiday outside of the UK and don't want to miss the live show, you can watch it live with the help of a VPN. Find details below.

How to watch from anywhere

If you're going to be outside the UK on holiday or travelling with work and don't want to miss The Prodigy headline set at Glasto, don't worry, as you'll still be able to watch with a VPN.

Have The Prodigy played Glastonbury before?

The Prodigy made their Glastonbury debut back in 1995 when they played on the NME Stage. The band returned in 1997 for a Pyramid Stage slot, with their last appearance taking place in 2009 when they headlined The Other Stage.

The Prodigy's 2025 plans

Following Glastonbury, The Prodigy will continue their European tour before returning to the UK for appearances at the Y Not Festival and Kendal Calling at the beginning on August.

Just last week, it was announced that The Prodigy would tour the UK and Ireland in 2026 with special guest Carl Cox, with dates planned in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff, Bournemouth, Leeds, London, Belfast and Dublin.

Who else is playing Glastonbury?

The Glastonbury 2025 line-up (Image credit: Glastonbury)

Pyramid Stage

FRIDAY, JUNE 27

The 1975: 22:15 - 23:45

Biffy Clyro: 20:15 - 21:15

Alanis Morissette: 18:15 - 19:15

TBA: 16:55 - 17:30

Burning Spear: 15:00 - 16:00

CMAT: 13:30 - 14:30

Supergrass: 12:00 - 13:00

SATURDAY, JUNE 28

Neil Young & The Chrome Hearts: 22:00 - 23:45

Raye: 20:00 - 21:00

Patchwork: 18:15 - 19:15

John Fogerty: 16:30 - 17:30

The Script: 15:00 - 16:00

Brandi Carlile: 13:30 - 14:30

Kaiser Chiefs: 12:00 - 13:00

SUNDAY, JUNE 29

Olivia Rodrigo: 21:45 - 23:15

Noah Kahan: 19:45 - 20:45

Nile Rogers & Chic: 18:00 - 19:00

Rod Stewart: 15:45 - 17:15

The Libertines: 14:00 - 15:00

Celeste: 12:30 - 13:30

The Selecter: 11:15 - 12:00

Other Stage

FRIDAY, JUNE 27

Loyle Carner: 22:30 - 23:45

Busta Rhymes: 20:30 - 21:30

Gracie Abrams: 18:45 - 19:45

Franz Ferdinand: 17:15 - 18:15

Wet Leg: 15:45 - 16:45

Inhaler: 14:15 - 15:15

Rizzle Kicks: 13:00 - 13:45

Fabio & Grooverider & The Outlook Orchestra: 11:30 - 12:30

SATURDAY, JUNE 28

Charli XCX: 22:30 - 23:45

Deftones: 20:30 - 21:30

Ezra Collective: 18:45 - 19:45

Amyl & The Sniffers: 17:00 - 18:00

Weezer: 15:30 - 16:30

Beabadoobee: 14:00 - 15:00

Good Neighbours: 12:45 - 13:30

Alessi Rose: 11:30 - 12:15

SUNDAY, JUNE 29

The Prodigy: 21:45 - 23:15

Wolf Alice: 19:45 - 20:45

Snow Patrol: 18:00 - 19:00

Turnstile: 16:30 - 17:30

Joy Crookes: 15:00 - 15:45

Shaboozey: 13:45 - 14:30

Nadine Shah: 12:30 - 13:15

Louis Dunford: 11:15 - 12:00

West Holts Stage

FRIDAY, JUNE 27

Maribou State: 22:15 - 23:45

Badbadnotgood: 20:30 - 21:30

Denzel Curry: 19:00 - 20:00

En Vogue: 17:30 - 18:30

Vieux Farka Toure: 16:00 - 17:00

Glass Beams: 14:30 - 15:25

Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso: 13:00 - 14:00

Corto.Alto: 11:30 - 12:30

SATURDAY, JUNE 28

Doechii: 22:15 - 23:45

Amaarae: 20:30 - 21:30

Greentea Peng: 19:00 - 20:00

Yussef Dayes: 17:30 - 18:30

Kneecap: 16:00 - 17:00

Bob Vylan: 14:30 - 15:30

Nilüfer Yanya: 13:00 - 14:00

Infinity Song: 11:30 - 12:30

SUNDAY, JUNE 29

Overmono: 21:45 - 23:15

Parcels: 20:00 - 21:00

The Brian Jonestown Massacre: 18:30 - 19:30

Goat: 17:00 - 18:00

Black Uhuru: 15:30 - 16:30

Cymande: 14:00 - 15:00

Abel Selaocoe & The Bantu Ensemble: 12:30 - 13:30

Thandii: 11:00 - 12:00

Woodsies

FRIDAY, JUNE 27

Four Tet: 22:30 - 23:45

Floating Points: 21:00 - 22:00

Pinkpantheress: 19:30 - 20:30

Blossoms: 18:00 - 19:00

Lola Young: 16:30 - 17:30

Shed Seven: 15:15 - 16:00

Fat Dog: 14:00 - 14:45

Myles Smith: 12:45 - 13:30

TBA: 11:30 - 12:15

SATURDAY, JUNE 28

Scissor Sisters: 22:30 - 23:45

Tom Odell: 21:00 - 22:00

Father John Misty: 19:30 - 20:30

TV On The Radio: 18:00 - 19:00

Nova Twins: 16:30 - 17:30

Jade: 15:15 - 16:00

Fcukers: 14:00 - 14:45

Sorry: 12:45 - 13:30

The Amazons: 11:30 - 12:15

SUNDAY, JUNE 29

Jorja Smith: 21:30 - 22:45

AJ Tracey: 20:00 - 21:00

St. Vincent: 18:30 - 19:30

Black Country, New Road: 17:00 - 18:00

Djo: 15:30 - 16:30

Sprints: 14:00 - 15:00

Gurriers: 12:30 - 13:30

Westside Cowboy: 11:15 - 12:00

The Park Stage

FRIDAY, JUNE 27

Anohni And The Johnsons: 23:00 - 00:15

Self Esteem: 21:15 - 22:15

Wunderhorse: 19:30 - 20:30

Osees: 18:00 - 19:00

English Teacher: 16:30 - 17:30

Faye Webster: 15:15 - 16:00

Jalen Ngonda: 14:00 - 14:45

John Glacier: 12:45 - 13:30

Horsegirl: 10:30 - 12:10

SATURDAY, JUNE 28

Caribou: 23:00 - 00:15

Beth Gibbons: 21:15 - 22:15

TBA: 19:30 - 22:30

Gary Numan: 18:00 - 19:00

Pa Salieu: 16:45 - 17:30

Lucy Dacus: 15:30 - 16:15

Japanese Breakfast: 14:00 - 15:00

Ichiko Aoba: 12:45 - 13:30

Yann Tiersen: 11:10 - 12:10

SUNDAY, JUNE 29

The Maccabees: 21:15 - 22:30

Future Islands: 19:35 - 20:35

Kae Tempest: 18:00 - 19:00

Girl In Red: 16:30 - 17:30

Royel Otis: 15:15 - 16:00

Katy J Pearson: 14:00 - 14:45

Geordie Greep: 12:45 - 13:30

Melin Melyn: 11:30 - 12:15

Visit the official Glastonbury website for a full list of stages and artists.

