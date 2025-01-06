"We always thought we'd get the call to say, Can you turn it down just a little bit?" Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross add to their trophy cabinet with Golden Globe win for Challengers

NIN duo scoop yet another industry award for their work on Luca Guadagnino's Challengers

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
Nine Inch Nails duo Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have been awarded a Golden Globe for their soundtrack to Luca Guadagnino's Challengers.

Their victory adds another trophy to their already stacked CV, the pair's 15-year collaboration having previously been honoured with Oscars and Golden Globe wins for the likes of The Social Network and Soul. Their friendship began when Reznor signed Londoner Ross' band 12 Rounds to his Nothing label in the late '90s.

The duo picked up the award from Elton John and Brandi Carlile at the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles last night, January 5. In his acceptance speech, Ross described Reznor as "my best friend", and a "great talent", and said of the score, "To be honest, we always thought we'd get the call, 'Can you turn it down just a little bit?' But it never came, and here we are."

“It allows the audience to feel this fire between these characters that never goes away,” the film's star Zendaya said of the score, speaking to Variety in April. “It’s constantly changing, and that’s what makes it really fun.”

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Reznor said, “Scoring has provided a way for me to feel vital, to feel challenged.”

“Over the last 10 years or so, I’ve been a bit disillusioned by popular music,” Reznor admitted. “As I get older, some things feel less relatable to me. The business sucks. The way people consume music is not as inspiring as it used to be, it’s marginalized in a lot of ways. Scoring has provided a way for me to feel vital, to feel challenged.”

