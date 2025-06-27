How to watch Deftones at Glastonbury 2025, from anywhere in the world

How to watch Deftones at Glastonbury (Image credit: Josh Brasted/FilmMagic) Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025

Time: 20.30-21.30 BST

UK coverage - free on BBC iPlayer

Watch iPlayer anywhere: Unblock iPlayer with Nord VPN's 30-day trial.

Deftones return to Glastonbury for the first time in 27 years this weekend, stepping onto the Other Stage on the Saturday night of the festival. The Sacramento alt-metallers hit the stage at 8.30pm (BST) on Saturday 27 June.

Want to know how to watch Deftones at Glastonbury from the comfort of your sofa? If you're in the UK you can head straight to BBC iPlayer. And even if you’re out of the country on holiday, you’ll still be able to stream Deftones live through a VPN.

This is only the second time the band have graced Worthy Farm with their razor-edged riffs, heavy grooves and shoegaze-y soundscapes, but they'll be in good company with the Glastonbury 2025 line-up which is truly a treat for rock and metal fans - Weezer, Turnstile, Biffy Clyro and The Prodigy are amongst the heavier acts on the bill.

The Other Stage will also play host to Amyl And The Sniffers, Busta Rhymes and Wolf Alice across the weekend.

You can find out way more information about line-ups, broadcasters, stage times, the weather and more on our dedicated how to watch Glastonbury 2025 page.

How to watch Deftones at Glastonbury in the UK

Deftones will take to the Other Stage at 20.30 BST for an hour-long performance. If you’re in the UK and have a TV licence, you can watch everything live via the BBC iPlayer.

If you're on holiday outside of the UK and don't want to miss the live show, you can watch it live with the help of a VPN. Find details below.

How to watch Deftones at Glastonbury from anywhere

If you're going to be outside the UK on holiday or travelling with work and don't want to miss Deftones at Glasto, don't worry, as you'll still be able to watch with a VPN.

Virtual Private Networks are used to change the location of your IP address, enabling you to watch Glastonbury outside of the UK. Nord VPN is Louder's service of choice and it's currently available with 72% off the usual price - and there's a 30-day money back guarantee. There's also the chance to grab an Amazon gift card if you sign up to Nord's two-year package.

How to use a VPN

1. Install a VPN. As we've mentioned above, Nord VPN is Louder's favourite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN. If you're currently outside the UK on holiday and want to watch Deftones' Glasto set, just select 'UK' from the list.

3. Turn the volume up and relax. You're all set to watch Deftones' hour-long Glastonbury set.

Have Deftones played Glastonbury before?

Deftones - 1998-06-27 - Glastonbury Festival (Full Show) (4K) - YouTube Watch On

They certainly have, but it was many moons ago. Way back in 1998, midway through the touring cycle for their iconic Around The Fur album - and long before the BBC was broadcasting the festival in any meaningful way - Chino Moreno, Abe Cunningham, Chi Cheng, Steph Carpenter and Frank Delgado walked on stage and ripped straight into a pummelling one-two punch of Headup and My Own Summer (Shove It) from the aforementioned album. It was a pounding wake-up for the dishevelled Glastonbury revellers who were mostly there to catch Blur, Primal Scream and Robbie Williams that year.

Deftones' return to Glastonbury will see them pull from a much bigger collection of iconic songs with another seven albums under their belt.

While Moreno, Cunningham and Delgado remain, there's a question mark over Carpenter's desire to travel - in recent year's he's been subbed by Lance Jackman on stage - and performing bass duties will be live bassist Fred Sablan.

You can watch the full 1998 set in the shakey-cam footage above.

Deftones' 2025 plans

The band has a bunch of US/Canadian tour dates in the diary for later this year, alongside a small run of UK dates, which includes Glastonbury, plus a special one-off at Cornwall's dramatic Eden Project venue.

Early in 2024, Chino Moreno told KROQ that the band's 10th studio album was in the can, minus vocals. While there's no news yet about the long-awaited follow-up to 2020's massive Ohms album, we're hoping for a release before the end of 2025.

Who else is playing Glastonbury?

The Glastonbury 2025 line-up (Image credit: Glastonbury)

Pyramid Stage

FRIDAY, JUNE 27

The 1975: 22:15 - 23:45

Biffy Clyro: 20:15 - 21:15

Alanis Morissette: 18:15 - 19:15

TBA: 16:55 - 17:30

Burning Spear: 15:00 - 16:00

CMAT: 13:30 - 14:30

Supergrass: 12:00 - 13:00

SATURDAY, JUNE 28

Neil Young & The Chrome Hearts: 22:00 - 23:45

Raye: 20:00 - 21:00

Patchwork: 18:15 - 19:15

John Fogerty: 16:30 - 17:30

The Script: 15:00 - 16:00

Brandi Carlile: 13:30 - 14:30

Kaiser Chiefs: 12:00 - 13:00

SUNDAY, JUNE 29

Olivia Rodrigo: 21:45 - 23:15

Noah Kahan: 19:45 - 20:45

Nile Rogers & Chic: 18:00 - 19:00

Rod Stewart: 15:45 - 17:15

The Libertines: 14:00 - 15:00

Celeste: 12:30 - 13:30

The Selecter: 11:15 - 12:00

Other Stage

FRIDAY, JUNE 27

Loyle Carner: 22:30 - 23:45

Busta Rhymes: 20:30 - 21:30

Gracie Abrams: 18:45 - 19:45

Franz Ferdinand: 17:15 - 18:15

Wet Leg: 15:45 - 16:45

Inhaler: 14:15 - 15:15

Rizzle Kicks: 13:00 - 13:45

Fabio & Grooverider & The Outlook Orchestra: 11:30 - 12:30

SATURDAY, JUNE 28

Charli XCX: 22:30 - 23:45

Deftones: 20:30 - 21:30

Ezra Collective: 18:45 - 19:45

Amyl & The Sniffers: 17:00 - 18:00

Weezer: 15:30 - 16:30

Beabadoobee: 14:00 - 15:00

Good Neighbours: 12:45 - 13:30

Alessi Rose: 11:30 - 12:15

SUNDAY, JUNE 29

The Prodigy: 21:45 - 23:15

Wolf Alice: 19:45 - 20:45

Snow Patrol: 18:00 - 19:00

Turnstile: 16:30 - 17:30

Joy Crookes: 15:00 - 15:45

Shaboozey: 13:45 - 14:30

Nadine Shah: 12:30 - 13:15

Louis Dunford: 11:15 - 12:00

West Holts Stage

FRIDAY, JUNE 27

Maribou State: 22:15 - 23:45

Badbadnotgood: 20:30 - 21:30

Denzel Curry: 19:00 - 20:00

En Vogue: 17:30 - 18:30

Vieux Farka Toure: 16:00 - 17:00

Glass Beams: 14:30 - 15:25

Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso: 13:00 - 14:00

Corto.Alto: 11:30 - 12:30

SATURDAY, JUNE 28

Doechii: 22:15 - 23:45

Amaarae: 20:30 - 21:30

Greentea Peng: 19:00 - 20:00

Yussef Dayes: 17:30 - 18:30

Kneecap: 16:00 - 17:00

Bob Vylan: 14:30 - 15:30

Nilüfer Yanya: 13:00 - 14:00

Infinity Song: 11:30 - 12:30

SUNDAY, JUNE 29

Overmono: 21:45 - 23:15

Parcels: 20:00 - 21:00

The Brian Jonestown Massacre: 18:30 - 19:30

Goat: 17:00 - 18:00

Black Uhuru: 15:30 - 16:30

Cymande: 14:00 - 15:00

Abel Selaocoe & The Bantu Ensemble: 12:30 - 13:30

Thandii: 11:00 - 12:00

Woodsies

FRIDAY, JUNE 27

Four Tet: 22:30 - 23:45

Floating Points: 21:00 - 22:00

Pinkpantheress: 19:30 - 20:30

Blossoms: 18:00 - 19:00

Lola Young: 16:30 - 17:30

Shed Seven: 15:15 - 16:00

Fat Dog: 14:00 - 14:45

Myles Smith: 12:45 - 13:30

TBA: 11:30 - 12:15

SATURDAY, JUNE 28

Scissor Sisters: 22:30 - 23:45

Tom Odell: 21:00 - 22:00

Father John Misty: 19:30 - 20:30

TV On The Radio: 18:00 - 19:00

Nova Twins: 16:30 - 17:30

Jade: 15:15 - 16:00

Fcukers: 14:00 - 14:45

Sorry: 12:45 - 13:30

The Amazons: 11:30 - 12:15

SUNDAY, JUNE 29

Jorja Smith: 21:30 - 22:45

AJ Tracey: 20:00 - 21:00

St. Vincent: 18:30 - 19:30

Black Country, New Road: 17:00 - 18:00

Djo: 15:30 - 16:30

Sprints: 14:00 - 15:00

Gurriers: 12:30 - 13:30

Westside Cowboy: 11:15 - 12:00

The Park Stage

FRIDAY, JUNE 27

Anohni And The Johnsons: 23:00 - 00:15

Self Esteem: 21:15 - 22:15

Wunderhorse: 19:30 - 20:30

Osees: 18:00 - 19:00

English Teacher: 16:30 - 17:30

Faye Webster: 15:15 - 16:00

Jalen Ngonda: 14:00 - 14:45

John Glacier: 12:45 - 13:30

Horsegirl: 10:30 - 12:10

SATURDAY, JUNE 28

Caribou: 23:00 - 00:15

Beth Gibbons: 21:15 - 22:15

TBA: 19:30 - 22:30

Gary Numan: 18:00 - 19:00

Pa Salieu: 16:45 - 17:30

Lucy Dacus: 15:30 - 16:15

Japanese Breakfast: 14:00 - 15:00

Ichiko Aoba: 12:45 - 13:30

Yann Tiersen: 11:10 - 12:10

SUNDAY, JUNE 29

The Maccabees: 21:15 - 22:30

Future Islands: 19:35 - 20:35

Kae Tempest: 18:00 - 19:00

Girl In Red: 16:30 - 17:30

Royel Otis: 15:15 - 16:00

Katy J Pearson: 14:00 - 14:45

Geordie Greep: 12:45 - 13:30

Melin Melyn: 11:30 - 12:15

Visit the official Glastonbury website for a full list of stages and artists.

