Paramore, Foo Fighters, Blink-182, Bring Me The Horizon and Blur amongst Brits 2024 nominations

The official nominations for this year's Brit Awards have been revealed, and some sizeable rock and metal artists have been recognised. This year's Alternative/Rock Act category sees nominations for Blur, Bring Me The Horizon, The Rolling Stones, Young Fathers and Yussef Dayes, with Blur and Young Fathers also receiving nods in the Group Of The Year category alongside electronic acts Chase & Status and Jungle and rap duo Headie One and K-Trap.

Both Blur and Young Fathers are also nominated in the Album Of The Year list for The Ballad Of Darren and Heavy Heavy respectively. Meanwhile, Paramore, Foo Fighters, boygenius, Gabriels and Blink-182 make up the rock-heavy International Group Of The Year category.

Elsewhere it's very much business as usual for the Brits, with Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, Raye, Lana Del Rey, Kylie Minogue and Taylor Swift amongst the major names also nominated.

The Brit Awards 2024 take place March 2 in London. See the full list of nominations below.

Brits 2024 nominations

Alternative/Rock Act

Blur

Bring Me The Horizon

The Rolling Stones

Young Fathers

Yussef Dayes

Group Of The Year

Blur

Chase & Status

Headie One & K-Trap

Jungle

Young Fathers

International Group Of The Year

Blink-182

Boygenius

Foo Fighters

Gabriels

Paramore

Album Of The Year

Blur - The Ballad of Darren

J Hus - Beautiful And Brutal Yard

Little Simz - NO THANK YOU

RAYE - My 21st Century Blues

Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy

Dance Act

Barry Can't Swim

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred again..

Romy

Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

CASISDEAD

Central Cee

Dave

J Hus

Little Simz

Artist Of The Year

Arlo Parks

Central Cee

Dave

Dua Lipa

Fred again..

J Hus

Jessie Ware

Little Simz

Olivia Dean

RAYE

International Artist Of The Year

Asake

Burna Boy

Caroline Polachek

CMAT

Kylie Minogue

Lana Del Rey

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

Best New Artist

Mahalia

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

RAYE

Yussef Dayes

Pop Act

Calvin Harris

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Olivia Dean

RAYE