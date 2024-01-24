Paramore, Foo Fighters, Blink-182, Bring Me The Horizon and Blur amongst Brits 2024 nominations

By Merlin Alderslade
published

Some major rock and metal artists have been recognised in this year's Brit Award nominations - not least in the Alternative/Rock Act category!

Paramore in 2022
(Image credit: Press)

The official nominations for this year's Brit Awards have been revealed, and some sizeable rock and metal artists have been recognised. This year's Alternative/Rock Act category sees nominations for Blur, Bring Me The Horizon, The Rolling Stones, Young Fathers and Yussef Dayes, with Blur and Young Fathers also receiving nods in the Group Of The Year category alongside electronic acts Chase & Status and Jungle and rap duo Headie One and K-Trap. 

Both Blur and Young Fathers are also nominated in the Album Of The Year list for The Ballad Of Darren and Heavy Heavy respectively. Meanwhile, Paramore, Foo Fighters, boygenius, Gabriels and Blink-182 make up the rock-heavy International Group Of The Year category. 

Elsewhere it's very much business as usual for the Brits, with Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, Raye, Lana Del Rey, Kylie Minogue and Taylor Swift amongst the major names also nominated.

The Brit Awards 2024 take place March 2 in London. See the full list of nominations below.

Brits 2024 nominations

Alternative/Rock Act

Blur
Bring Me The Horizon
The Rolling Stones
Young Fathers
Yussef Dayes

Group Of The Year

Blur
Chase & Status
Headie One & K-Trap
Jungle
Young Fathers

International Group Of The Year

Blink-182
Boygenius
Foo Fighters
Gabriels
Paramore

Album Of The Year

Blur - The Ballad of Darren
J Hus - Beautiful And Brutal Yard
Little Simz - NO THANK YOU
RAYE - My 21st Century Blues
Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy

Dance Act

Barry Can't Swim
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred again..
Romy

Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

CASISDEAD
Central Cee
Dave
J Hus
Little Simz

Artist Of The Year

Arlo Parks
Central Cee
Dave
Dua Lipa
Fred again..
J Hus
Jessie Ware
Little Simz
Olivia Dean
RAYE

International Artist Of The Year

Asake
Burna Boy
Caroline Polachek
CMAT
Kylie Minogue
Lana Del Rey
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift

Best New Artist

Mahalia
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
RAYE
Yussef Dayes

Pop Act

Calvin Harris
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Olivia Dean
RAYE

