Paramore, Foo Fighters, Blink-182, Bring Me The Horizon and Blur amongst Brits 2024 nominations

The official nominations for this year's Brit Awards have been revealed, and some sizeable rock and metal artists have been recognised. This year's Alternative/Rock Act category sees nominations for Blur, Bring Me The Horizon, The Rolling Stones, Young Fathers and Yussef Dayes, with Blur and Young Fathers also receiving nods in the Group Of The Year category alongside electronic acts Chase & Status and Jungle and rap duo Headie One and K-Trap.
Both Blur and Young Fathers are also nominated in the Album Of The Year list for The Ballad Of Darren and Heavy Heavy respectively. Meanwhile, Paramore, Foo Fighters, boygenius, Gabriels and Blink-182 make up the rock-heavy International Group Of The Year category.
Elsewhere it's very much business as usual for the Brits, with Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, Raye, Lana Del Rey, Kylie Minogue and Taylor Swift amongst the major names also nominated.
The Brit Awards 2024 take place March 2 in London. See the full list of nominations below.
Brits 2024 nominations
Alternative/Rock Act
Blur
Bring Me The Horizon
The Rolling Stones
Young Fathers
Yussef Dayes
Group Of The Year
Blur
Chase & Status
Headie One & K-Trap
Jungle
Young Fathers
International Group Of The Year
Blink-182
Boygenius
Foo Fighters
Gabriels
Paramore
Album Of The Year
Blur - The Ballad of Darren
J Hus - Beautiful And Brutal Yard
Little Simz - NO THANK YOU
RAYE - My 21st Century Blues
Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy
Dance Act
Barry Can't Swim
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred again..
Romy
Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act
CASISDEAD
Central Cee
Dave
J Hus
Little Simz
Artist Of The Year
Arlo Parks
Central Cee
Dave
Dua Lipa
Fred again..
J Hus
Jessie Ware
Little Simz
Olivia Dean
RAYE
International Artist Of The Year
Asake
Burna Boy
Caroline Polachek
CMAT
Kylie Minogue
Lana Del Rey
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift
Best New Artist
Mahalia
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
RAYE
Yussef Dayes
Pop Act
Calvin Harris
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Olivia Dean
RAYE