How to watch Wolf Alice at Glastonbury 2025 - from anywhere

How to watch Wolf Alice at Glastonbury (Image credit: Jordan Hemingway) Date: Sunday, June 29, 2025

Time: 19:45 - 20:45 BST

UK coverage - free on BBC iPlayer

Watch iPlayer anywhere: Unblock iPlayer with Nord VPN's 30-day trial.

Wolf Alice are set to play Glastonbury's Other Stage on Sunday night - and their performance comes just before The Prodigy hit the stage, making it a brilliant one-two punch.

It’ll be the fifth time the band have played Glasto and you can watch their hour-long set from the comfort of your living room through the BBC iPlayer from 19:45 BST. And even if you’re out of the country on holiday when Wolf Alice play, you’ll still be able to stream the event live through a VPN.

Aside from Wolf Alice and The Prodigy, the other artists on Sunday's Other Stage bill are Snow Patrol, Turnstile, Joy Crookes, Shaboozey:, Nadine Shah, and Louis Dunford.

You can find out way more information about line-ups, broadcasters, stage times, the weather and more on our dedicated how to watch Glastonbury 2025 page.

How to watch Wolf Alice at Glastonbury in the UK

Wolf Alice will take to The Other Stage at 19:45 BST for an hour-long performance. If you’re in the UK and have a TV licence, you can watch everything live via the BBC iPlayer.

If you're on holiday outside of the UK and don't want to miss the live show, you can watch it live with the help of a VPN. Find details below.

How to watch from anywhere

If you're going to be outside the UK on holiday or travelling with work and don't want to miss Wolf Alice, don't worry, as you'll still be able to watch with a VPN.

How to use a VPN

1. Install a VPN. As we've mentioned above, Nord VPN is Louder's favourite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN. If you're currently outside the UK on holiday and want to watch Wolf Alice's Glasto set, just select 'UK' from the list.

3. Turn the volume up and relax. You're all set to watch Wolf Alice at Glastonbury.

Have Wolf Alice played Glastonbury before?

Wolf Alice made their Glastonbury debut back in 2014 when they played on the John Peel Stage. They returned to Worthy Farm the following year and again in 2016, where they played the main Pyramid Stage.

Their last Glastonbury performance was in 2022 when they returned to the Pyramid Stage.

Wolf Alice's 2025 plans

Wolf Alice are preparing to release their fourth studio album titled The Clearing on August 29 - the follow-up to 2021's Blue Weekend.

Following Sunday night’s Glastonbury set, they’ll head to Poland for the Open’er Festival on July 5 before travelling to North America for a run of shows. They’ll head back to Europe later in the year for more gigs and wrap-up 2025 with a UK and Ireland tour in November/December.

Wolf Alice - Bloom Baby Bloom (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Who else is playing Glastonbury?

The Glastonbury 2025 line-up (Image credit: Glastonbury)

Visit the official Glastonbury website for a full list of stages and artists.

