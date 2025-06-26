I have my Glastonbury weekend TV schedule sorted - here's how to plan ahead so you don't miss a thing
Plan out your Glasto viewing schedule so you don’t miss a beat throughout the festival weekend
Headliners: The 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo
Festival dates: Wednesday, June 25 - Sunday, June 29
UK coverage - free on BBC iPlayer
Watch iPlayer anywhere: Unblock iPlayer with Nord VPN's 30-day trial + get an Amazon Gift Card.
This year's Glastonbury Festival has opened its gates and is now in full swing with a whole weekend of amazing music to dive into.
I didn't manage to get my hands on a ticket, so I'll be watching the weekend unfold from the comfort of my sofa, armed with a supply of cold drinks and snacks. With that in mind, I've spend the last few days planning out my viewing schedule so I don’t miss anything.
And while there’s uncertainty around whether certain artists will be broadcast across the BBC’s channels and on iPlayer such as Neil Young, Turnstile and Deftones, there’s still more than enough music to get excited about when it comes to confirmed broadcast slots.
And before we go any further, don't forget to check out Louder's how to watch Glastonbury 2025 page which has line-ups, playlists, weather forecasts, the Louder team's highlights and more.
Use the Glastonbury app
The first thing I did was download the official Glastonbury app which is available to download via Apple iOS or Android. While the app is primarily aimed at those attending Glastonbury 2025, the line-up tab at the bottom of the screen is not only a great way of seeing who’s playing where and when, but you can add artists to your own personal line-up schedule with a simple click.
While all the Glastonbury stages are included in the app, I’ve been concentrating on the five main stages that the BBC are focusing on: Pyramid Stage, Other Stage, West Holts, Woodsies and The Park Stage.
I now have a neat schedule containing easy to read stages, dates, times and set durations so I can see at a glance what to watch next. It certainly beats making a list on my phone or on a scrap of paper, plus I can easily spot any overlaps in set times.
The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music.
What bands are the BBC covering?
With so much music going on across the whole of the Worthy Farm site, some artists sadly won’t be broadcast. However, the BBC have confirmed many artists whose sets will either be broadcast live or through highlight packages as the weekend goes on. Confirmed artists include:
Friday
English Teacher, Wet Leg, Supergrass, Franz Ferdinand, Biffy Clyro, Alanis Morissette and The 1975.
Saturday
Weezer, Good Neighbours, John Fogerty, Gary Numan, Amyl And The Sniffers, Beth Gibbons and the mystery band “Patchwork”.
Sunday
Nile Rogers & CHIC, The Libertines, Rod Stewart and Wolf Alice.
With coverage across the five main stages, there’s bound to be more surprises in store.
BBC Sounds
Even if you're not able to watch all the Glastonbury action, don't forget that the BBC Sounds app is also covering a whole heap of content right now and throughout the big weekend.
Radio 6 Music is completely dedicated to all things Glastonbury, while Radio One and Radio Two have featured Glasto slots to tune into.
Not only are the BBC providing audio coverage of live sets and round-ups, they also have episodes dedicated to classic Glastonbury performances which include Fontaines D.C., Garbage, Iggy And The Stooges, David Bowie and more.
You can download the BBC Sounds app on Apple Music and on Google Play.
How to watch Glastonbury 2025 in the UK
- UK coverage - free on BBC iPlayer
How to watch Glastonbury 2025 outside the UK
- Watch from anywhere outside the UK: Nord VPN for only $3.09 per month
With so much going on around the festival, there's a good chance you might miss some of it if you're on holiday. In that case, you can use a VPN service such as NordVPN, our current top pick, instead, so you can still get your Glastonbury fix.
It’s not a difficult process and you can get up and running in minutes – and right now it's available at a great price and with a 30-day money-back guarantee. There's also 72% off the regular price and you can get an Amazon gift card if you sign up to one of Nord's two-year packages.
NordVPN: 30-day money-back guarantee
NordVPN is our top choice VPN right now. It's easy to use and boasts strong security features. All plans offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, and there's currently 72% off the usual price right now. You can also get an Amazon gift card if you sign up to a 2-year plan.
How to use a VPN
1. Install a VPN. As we've mentioned above, Nord VPN is Louder's favourite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN. If you're currently outside the UK on holiday and want to watch the BBC's Glastonbury's coverage, just select 'UK' from the list.
3. Turn the volume up and relax. Sign in to your iPlayer account and you're all set to watch the weekend's action from around the festival site.
Read more
- How to watch The 1975 live at Glastonbury 2025
- 12 alternative acts you should try and watch at Glastonbury 2025
- The 16 greatest Glastonbury Festival performances ever
- The 10 best performances of Glastonbury 2023
- How Glastonbury finally embraced metal
- I'm a Glastonbury Festival veteran of over 20 years - here are 5 things I never go to Worthy Farm without
Scott has spent 36 years in newspapers, magazines and online as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. Scott joined our news desk in 2014 before moving into e-commerce in 2020. Scott maintains Louder’s buyer’s guides, highlights deals, and reviews headphones, speakers, earplugs and more. Over the last 11 years, Scott has written more than 11,000 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog. He's previously written for publications including IGN, Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald, covering everything from news and features, to tech reviews, video games, travel and whisky. Scott's favourite bands are Fields Of The Nephilim, The Cure, New Model Army, All About Eve, The Mission, Cocteau Twins, Drab Majesty, Marillion and Rush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.