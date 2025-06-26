I have my Glastonbury weekend TV schedule sorted - here's how to plan ahead so you don't miss a thing

How to watch Glastonbury 2025 (Image credit: Matt Cardy - Getty) Headliners: The 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo

Festival dates: Wednesday, June 25 - Sunday, June 29

This year's Glastonbury Festival has opened its gates and is now in full swing with a whole weekend of amazing music to dive into.

I didn't manage to get my hands on a ticket, so I'll be watching the weekend unfold from the comfort of my sofa, armed with a supply of cold drinks and snacks. With that in mind, I've spend the last few days planning out my viewing schedule so I don’t miss anything.

And while there’s uncertainty around whether certain artists will be broadcast across the BBC’s channels and on iPlayer such as Neil Young, Turnstile and Deftones, there’s still more than enough music to get excited about when it comes to confirmed broadcast slots.

And before we go any further, don't forget to check out Louder's how to watch Glastonbury 2025 page which has line-ups, playlists, weather forecasts, the Louder team's highlights and more.

Use the Glastonbury app

The first thing I did was download the official Glastonbury app which is available to download via Apple iOS or Android. While the app is primarily aimed at those attending Glastonbury 2025, the line-up tab at the bottom of the screen is not only a great way of seeing who’s playing where and when, but you can add artists to your own personal line-up schedule with a simple click.

While all the Glastonbury stages are included in the app, I’ve been concentrating on the five main stages that the BBC are focusing on: Pyramid Stage, Other Stage, West Holts, Woodsies and The Park Stage.

I now have a neat schedule containing easy to read stages, dates, times and set durations so I can see at a glance what to watch next. It certainly beats making a list on my phone or on a scrap of paper, plus I can easily spot any overlaps in set times.

What bands are the BBC covering?

With so much music going on across the whole of the Worthy Farm site, some artists sadly won’t be broadcast. However, the BBC have confirmed many artists whose sets will either be broadcast live or through highlight packages as the weekend goes on. Confirmed artists include:

Friday

English Teacher, Wet Leg, Supergrass, Franz Ferdinand, Biffy Clyro, Alanis Morissette and The 1975.

Saturday

Weezer, Good Neighbours, John Fogerty, Gary Numan, Amyl And The Sniffers, Beth Gibbons and the mystery band “Patchwork”.

Sunday

Nile Rogers & CHIC, The Libertines, Rod Stewart and Wolf Alice.

With coverage across the five main stages, there’s bound to be more surprises in store.

BBC Sounds

Even if you're not able to watch all the Glastonbury action, don't forget that the BBC Sounds app is also covering a whole heap of content right now and throughout the big weekend.

Radio 6 Music is completely dedicated to all things Glastonbury, while Radio One and Radio Two have featured Glasto slots to tune into.

Not only are the BBC providing audio coverage of live sets and round-ups, they also have episodes dedicated to classic Glastonbury performances which include Fontaines D.C., Garbage, Iggy And The Stooges, David Bowie and more.

You can download the BBC Sounds app on Apple Music and on Google Play.

How to watch Glastonbury 2025 in the UK

How to watch Glastonbury 2025 outside the UK

With so much going on around the festival, there's a good chance you might miss some of it if you're on holiday. In that case, you can use a VPN service such as NordVPN, our current top pick, instead, so you can still get your Glastonbury fix.

It’s not a difficult process and you can get up and running in minutes – and right now it's available at a great price and with a 30-day money-back guarantee. There's also 72% off the regular price and you can get an Amazon gift card if you sign up to one of Nord's two-year packages.

How to use a VPN

1. Install a VPN. As we've mentioned above, Nord VPN is Louder's favourite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN. If you're currently outside the UK on holiday and want to watch the BBC's Glastonbury's coverage, just select 'UK' from the list.

3. Turn the volume up and relax. Sign in to your iPlayer account and you're all set to watch the weekend's action from around the festival site.