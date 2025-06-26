How to watch Biffy Clyro at Glastonbury no matter where you are in the world
Biffy Clyro will hit Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage on Friday night - here’s how you can watch their set no matter where you are
Date: Friday, June 27, 2025
Time: 8.15pm BST
UK coverage - free on BBC iPlayer
Biffy Clyro are all set to play on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury on Friday night, with the band locked in for an hour-long set.
It’ll be the fifth time the Scottish rockers have played the festival and you can watch their hour-long set from the comfort of your sofa through the BBC iPlayer at 20:15 BST. And even if you’re out of the country on holiday when Biffy play Glastonbury, you’ll still be able to stream the event live through a VPN.
The Pyramid Stage is also set to feature Friday sets by artists including Supergrass, Alan’s Morissette and The 1975.
How to watch Biffy Clyro at Glastonbury in the UK
Biffy Clyro will take to the Pyramid Stage at 20:15 BST for an hour-long performance. If you’re in the UK and have a TV licence, you can watch everything live via the BBC iPlayer.
If you're on holiday outside of the UK and don't want to miss the live show, you can watch it live with the help of a VPN. Find details below.
How to watch from anywhere
If you're going to be outside the UK on holiday or travelling with work and don't want to miss Biffy at Glasto, don't worry, as you'll still be able to watch with a VPN.
Virtual Private Networks are used to change the location of your IP address, enabling you to watch Glastonbury outside of the UK. Nord VPN is Louder's service of choice and it's currently available with 72% off the usual price - and there's a 30-day money back guarantee.
How to use a VPN
1. Install a VPN. As we've mentioned above, Nord VPN is Louder's favourite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN. If you're currently outside the UK on holiday and want to watch Biffy's Glasto set, just select 'UK' from the list.
3. Turn the volume up and relax. You're all set to watch Biffy Clyro's hour-long Glastonbury set.
Have Biffy Clyro played Glastonbury before?
Biffy's 2025 set will be the fifth time the band have played Glastonbury and the third time they've performed on the Pyramid Stage.
The group made their Glastonbury debut back in 2007 with an appearance on The Other Stage. The following year, they headlined The John Peel Stage. Biffy returned in 2011 for a set on the Pyramid Stage and were back again to play on the festival's main stage in 2017.
Biffy Clyro's 2025 plans
Biffy Clyro released their latest single A Little Love earlier this month - a track they debuted at a secret show under their original name Screwfish in Glasgow in May.
While they’re expected to announce what will be their 10th studio album in the near future, the follow-up to 2021’s The Myth Of The Happily Ever After, they have plans in place for further concerts after Glastonbury.
They'll continue their run of summer tour dates with two apperancs at Cornwall’s Eden Sessions, a set at Stars In Town in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, and the Pinkpop Festival in Landgraaf, Netherlands.
They'll then return to Scotland for a headline set at TRNSMT in Glasgow on July 12.
Who else is playing Glastonbury?
Pyramid Stage
FRIDAY, JUNE 27
The 1975: 22:15 - 23:45
Biffy Clyro: 20:15 - 21:15
Alanis Morissette: 18:15 - 19:15
TBA: 16:55 - 17:30
Burning Spear: 15:00 - 16:00
CMAT: 13:30 - 14:30
Supergrass: 12:00 - 13:00
SATURDAY, JUNE 28
Neil Young & The Chrome Hearts: 22:00 - 23:45
Raye: 20:00 - 21:00
Patchwork: 18:15 - 19:15
John Fogerty: 16:30 - 17:30
The Script: 15:00 - 16:00
Brandi Carlile: 13:30 - 14:30
Kaiser Chiefs: 12:00 - 13:00
SUNDAY, JUNE 29
Olivia Rodrigo: 21:45 - 23:15
Noah Kahan: 19:45 - 20:45
Nile Rogers & Chic: 18:00 - 19:00
Rod Stewart: 15:45 - 17:15
The Libertines: 14:00 - 15:00
Celeste: 12:30 - 13:30
The Selecter: 11:15 - 12:00
Other Stage
FRIDAY, JUNE 27
Loyle Carner: 22:30 - 23:45
Busta Rhymes: 20:30 - 21:30
Gracie Abrams: 18:45 - 19:45
Franz Ferdinand: 17:15 - 18:15
Wet Leg: 15:45 - 16:45
Inhaler: 14:15 - 15:15
Rizzle Kicks: 13:00 - 13:45
Fabio & Grooverider & The Outlook Orchestra: 11:30 - 12:30
SATURDAY, JUNE 28
Charli XCX: 22:30 - 23:45
Deftones: 20:30 - 21:30
Ezra Collective: 18:45 - 19:45
Amyl & The Sniffers: 17:00 - 18:00
Weezer: 15:30 - 16:30
Beabadoobee: 14:00 - 15:00
Good Neighbours: 12:45 - 13:30
Alessi Rose: 11:30 - 12:15
SUNDAY, JUNE 29
The Prodigy: 21:45 - 23:15
Wolf Alice: 19:45 - 20:45
Snow Patrol: 18:00 - 19:00
Turnstile: 16:30 - 17:30
Joy Crookes: 15:00 - 15:45
Shaboozey: 13:45 - 14:30
Nadine Shah: 12:30 - 13:15
Louis Dunford: 11:15 - 12:00
West Holts Stage
FRIDAY, JUNE 27
Maribou State: 22:15 - 23:45
Badbadnotgood: 20:30 - 21:30
Denzel Curry: 19:00 - 20:00
En Vogue: 17:30 - 18:30
Vieux Farka Toure: 16:00 - 17:00
Glass Beams: 14:30 - 15:25
Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso: 13:00 - 14:00
Corto.Alto: 11:30 - 12:30
SATURDAY, JUNE 28
Doechii: 22:15 - 23:45
Amaarae: 20:30 - 21:30
Greentea Peng: 19:00 - 20:00
Yussef Dayes: 17:30 - 18:30
Kneecap: 16:00 - 17:00
Bob Vylan: 14:30 - 15:30
Nilüfer Yanya: 13:00 - 14:00
Infinity Song: 11:30 - 12:30
SUNDAY, JUNE 29
Overmono: 21:45 - 23:15
Parcels: 20:00 - 21:00
The Brian Jonestown Massacre: 18:30 - 19:30
Goat: 17:00 - 18:00
Black Uhuru: 15:30 - 16:30
Cymande: 14:00 - 15:00
Abel Selaocoe & The Bantu Ensemble: 12:30 - 13:30
Thandii: 11:00 - 12:00
Woodsies
FRIDAY, JUNE 27
Four Tet: 22:30 - 23:45
Floating Points: 21:00 - 22:00
Pinkpantheress: 19:30 - 20:30
Blossoms: 18:00 - 19:00
Lola Young: 16:30 - 17:30
Shed Seven: 15:15 - 16:00
Fat Dog: 14:00 - 14:45
Myles Smith: 12:45 - 13:30
TBA: 11:30 - 12:15
SATURDAY, JUNE 28
Scissor Sisters: 22:30 - 23:45
Tom Odell: 21:00 - 22:00
Father John Misty: 19:30 - 20:30
TV On The Radio: 18:00 - 19:00
Nova Twins: 16:30 - 17:30
Jade: 15:15 - 16:00
Fcukers: 14:00 - 14:45
Sorry: 12:45 - 13:30
The Amazons: 11:30 - 12:15
SUNDAY, JUNE 29
Jorja Smith: 21:30 - 22:45
AJ Tracey: 20:00 - 21:00
St. Vincent: 18:30 - 19:30
Black Country, New Road: 17:00 - 18:00
Djo: 15:30 - 16:30
Sprints: 14:00 - 15:00
Gurriers: 12:30 - 13:30
Westside Cowboy: 11:15 - 12:00
The Park Stage
FRIDAY, JUNE 27
Anohni And The Johnsons: 23:00 - 00:15
Self Esteem: 21:15 - 22:15
Wunderhorse: 19:30 - 20:30
Osees: 18:00 - 19:00
English Teacher: 16:30 - 17:30
Faye Webster: 15:15 - 16:00
Jalen Ngonda: 14:00 - 14:45
John Glacier: 12:45 - 13:30
Horsegirl: 10:30 - 12:10
SATURDAY, JUNE 28
Caribou: 23:00 - 00:15
Beth Gibbons: 21:15 - 22:15
TBA: 19:30 - 22:30
Gary Numan: 18:00 - 19:00
Pa Salieu: 16:45 - 17:30
Lucy Dacus: 15:30 - 16:15
Japanese Breakfast: 14:00 - 15:00
Ichiko Aoba: 12:45 - 13:30
Yann Tiersen: 11:10 - 12:10
SUNDAY, JUNE 29
The Maccabees: 21:15 - 22:30
Future Islands: 19:35 - 20:35
Kae Tempest: 18:00 - 19:00
Girl In Red: 16:30 - 17:30
Royel Otis: 15:15 - 16:00
Katy J Pearson: 14:00 - 14:45
Geordie Greep: 12:45 - 13:30
Melin Melyn: 11:30 - 12:15
Visit the official Glastonbury website for a full list of stages and artists.
