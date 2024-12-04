Bob Vylan. Alt Blk Era, Kid Bookie, Spider among nominees for Best Alternative Music Act at MOBO Awards 2025

Bob Vylan. Birmingham's hard-hitting sisters Alt Blk Era, South London rapper Kid Bookie and Irish-Nigerian newcomer Spider are among the nominees set to face-off in the Best Alternative Music Act category at the MOBO Awards 2025.



Ipswich's genre-fluid alt. rapper Native James and London singer/songwriter/rapper Hak Baker complete the nominations in the category, which is being sponsored by Marshall.



The 2025 MOBO Awards will be staged at Newcastle's Utilita Arena on February 18.

Beyond the Best Alternative category, Sampha, Jorja Smith and Cleo Sol each have three nominations at what is Britain's biggest celebration of Black music and culture, as do Central Cee, Bashy and Ghetts.

Sampha, Jorja Smith, Ghetts, Bashy, and Cleo Soul are all nominated in the prestigious Best Album category, alongside London rapper Skrapz.

The Best International Act is packed with industry heavy-hitters including Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion, alongside emerging stars such as Tyla, GloRilla and Ayra Starr.

MOBO Founder Kanya King CBE says: “Each and every time we unveil the MOBO Awards nominations, I am taken aback by the sheer amount of incredible talent we have in the UK. It inspires us all to continue pushing the industry to be more inclusive of a greater variety of Black music and culture.



“The music coming out of the UK this past year has been some of the best we have had in years. These distinct, uncompromising voices – across different genres from R&B and Soul to Grime, Hip-Hop to Jazz and Alternative – are not just soundtracks for our days. They provide healing and reflection, and also escapism in times of need.



“For several years now we have also seen the growth of our MOBO UnSung talent programme, as it continues to be a beacon for spotlighting and empowering emerging artists. Some of the artists tipped by UnSung have gone on to achieve great things and we're so proud to be following their journey, and celebrating their success. A huge congratulations to all our nominees across music, film and television, and entertainment. We look forward to welcoming you in Newcastle!"



Tickets for the awards ceremony, which is set to feature performances from Ghetts, Sugababes, Soul II Soul and more, are now available for sale here.