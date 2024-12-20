The Clash and Prince to be honoured with Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards

The Clash and Prince are among the artists to be honoured with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognises performers "who, during their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording."

The London punk pioneers and the gifted Minneapolis icon join Frankie Valli, blues legend Taj Mahal, and trailblazing rapper Roxanne Shante on the 2025 list, which is voted for by the Recording Academy's National Trustees.

On the official Grammys website, The Clash are hailed as "pioneers in integrating elements of militant reggae, dub, funk, jazz, and hip-hop into their music, influencing fellow bands, musicians and DJs alike, then and now", while Prince's tribute states that he is "considered by many to be the greatest artist of all time."



In another acknowledgement of rock's rich history, English producer and recording engineer Glyn Johns, whose CV takes in work on legendary albums by The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and Led Zeppelin, is to receive a Special Merit Award, with the Academy noting, "his legacy in rock music is profound, with his techniques and ethics continuing to influence modern producers and engineers."



The 67th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 2, 2025 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.



Beyonce has received 11 nominations for her country album, Cowboy Carter, while Kendrick Lamar, Charli XCX, Post Malone and Billie Eilish have each received seven nominations.



The Best Rock Album category will be contested by, The Black Crowes' comeback record Happiness Bastards, voted Album of The Year by Classic Rock's writers, Pearl Jam's Dark Matter, Romance by Fontaines D.C., The Rolling Stones' 24th studio album Hackney Diamonds, Green Day's Saviors and Tangk by Idles.