How do you make Slipknot even better? Mash them up with N*Sync, of course

Notorious internet mash-up maestro DJ Cummerbund is at it again. Not content with merging the output of Justin Bieber and Tool in an attempt to encourage peace between their warring camps, he's now spliced the sounds of Slipknot and long-lost 90s boyband *NSync. Why? Because he can, that's why.

Taking Slipknot's 2005 single Before I Forget, *Nsync's 2001 smash hit Pop, and seasoning them with just a sprinkle of The Rolling Stones' Gimme Shelter, Cummerbund has created a feast for the eyes, ears and mind. That's the thing about his mash ups – they actually sound really good.

"The world doesn't have enough Slipknot x pop music mashups, so I decided to make this," says Cummerbund. "I'd also just like to thank Lance, JC, Chris, and Joey for helping me out with those new background vocals!"

This is merely the latest in a long line of mashups from the formidable Cummerbund.

Previous triumphs includes a Bandersnatch-style mash-up adventure alongside more traditional examples of the artform including Barry White vs. Pat Benatar, Old Staind Road featuring Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Staind, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Nirvana, Alice In Chains vs. Katrina & The Waves, Rammstein vs. Wild Cherry, Kiss vs. B-52's, Eagles vs. Dragonforce with added Beyonce, Zeppelin vs. Greta Van Fleet, Metallica vs. Earth, Wind & Fire, Ozzy Osbourne vs. Earth Wind & Fire, the Foo Fighters vs. funk king Rick James, Twisted Sister vs. Blind Melon, and Rush vs. R&B superstar Kelis.